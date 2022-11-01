CONWAY — Many local fourth-graders this week are getting to be part of ski history come to life, participating in a train ride and walking through a ski pole arch in North Conway’s Schouler Park just like Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider did Feb. 11, 1939.

On Tuesday, students from Tamworth, Freedom and Madison participated in a history lesson aboard the train. Today, pupils from Bartlett, Jackson and Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School ride the rails.

