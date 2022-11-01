Fourth-graders from Tamworth, Madison and Freedom walk under the ski-pole arch by the Conway Scenic Railroad station as part of the annual "In Martha's Memory" re-enactment of Hannes Schneider and his family's 1939 arrival in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Tom Eastman as Benno Rybizka, Christoph and Hannah Schneider as Hannes and Ludwina Schneider, and George Cleveland as Harvey D. Gibson recreate a photo of the figures they're portraying outside the Conway Scenic Railroad station for the annual "In Martha's Memory" re-enactment of Hannes Schneider and his family's 1939 arrival in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Fourth-graders from Tamworth, Madison and Freedom head from the train into the Conway Scenic Railroad station as part of the annual "In Martha's Memory" re-enactment of Hannes Schneider and his family's 1939 arrival in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Tom Eastman, portraying ski school director Benno Rybizka, shows a picture of Hannes Schneider during a re-enactors' presentation on the Conway Scenic Railroad train on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Susan Fox (right) presents Christoph and Hannah Schneider, portraying Hannes and Ludwina Schneider, outside the Conway Scenic Railroad station for the annual "In Martha's Memory" re-enactment of Hannes Schneider and his family's 1939 arrival in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Many local fourth-graders this week are getting to be part of ski history come to life, participating in a train ride and walking through a ski pole arch in North Conway’s Schouler Park just like Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider did Feb. 11, 1939.
On Tuesday, students from Tamworth, Freedom and Madison participated in a history lesson aboard the train. Today, pupils from Bartlett, Jackson and Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School ride the rails.
Community members that included the Cranmore Snowsports School’s instructors and staff formed the ski pole arch in front of the station to re-enact the Schneiders’ arrival. Christoph Schneider, grandson of Hannes Schneider (1890-1955) and son of the late Herbert and Doris Schneider, and his wife, Hannah, portrayed Hannes and Ludwina, who came to America after being freed from Nazi custody through the efforts of world financier, North Conway native son and Cranmore developer Harvey Dow Gibson.
George Cleveland, news director of WMWV 93.5-FM, portrayed Gibson, as he did last year during the inaugural year of the program led by a team of New England Ski Museum Eastern Slope Branch volunteers coordinated by Betty Newton.
Also part of the group was Sun reporter and local ski historian Tom Eastman, who once again had the role of Austrian ski instructor Benno Rybizka, a veteran Schneider instructor in St. Anton who spoke English, which led for him to be picked to come to direct Carroll Reed’s ski school.
Gibson bought Cranmore and developed ski trails; hired local mechanic George Morton to develop a ski lift, coming up with the Skimobile that ran at Cranmore form 1938-1989. He also purchased the Hotel Randall, renaming it the Eastern Slope Inn. He then bought Reed’s ski schools at Whitneys’ (now Black) in Jackson and at Cranmore; then negotiated to win Schneider’s release to come to North Conway to teach.
All that history and more was relayed to the children, which this year included students from SAU 13 in Madison and Freedom.
On hand to speak with the kids as they arrived was Olympian Tyler Palmer of Kearsarge, who with brother Terry and David Currier of Madison were part of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Ski Team. They were joined by 2010 and 2014 U.S. Olympic downhiller Leanne Smith of Conway; Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Center; and Tyler Ray of the Granite Backcountry Alliance, a non-profit group dedicated to responsible backcountry skiing.
Palmer, Smith, Chandler and Ray regaled the children with stories about skiing, with Ray talking how backcountry skiing is a throwback to the early pre-lift days of when skiing started here in the White Mountains.
He also showed ski equipment and talked about the different careers that the outdoor industry offers.
Children asked many questions, including if the racers had ever struck trees or had bad falls in their careers, to which they replied they had.
Palmer said he broke a leg in the third grade when he was a student at John H. Fuller Elementary, and Smith said she had a similar mishap when she was a fourth-grader at Conway Elementary.
They both said they loved to ski fast, and asked for a show of hands of students to see how many skied — most raised their hands.
The event been named “In Martha’s Memory” in honor of the late Martha Coughlin Corrock. Corrock was a local prodigy ski racer from and in her youth was picked in an essay contest to go to St. Anton in December 1967. Members of the Coughlin and Corrock families are expected to be on hand for today’s ceremonies.
Also part of the trip was a history of railroading by the Conway Scenic’s Brian Solomon.
After their field trips, each class does a project that can include reports, videos, artwork, or other means acceptable to the schools. The public is invited to attend the showcase Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. The ski muedeum envisions the progam becoming an annual one for all N.H. students.
Anyone interested is encourage to bring their old ski poles to participate in the welcoming ceremonies in Schouler Park today at 10:15 a.m. To volunteer, call Corinne Rocco at (603) 986-1141; Betty Newton at (603) 387-5283 or the ski museum at (603) 730-5044.
