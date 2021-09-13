JACKSON — Approximately 65 community members took part in a silent, contemplative Freedom Walk through Jackson Village at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, carrying a giant American flag from the covered bridge up Route 16 and around the approximately 2-mile circuit of Route 16A as members of the county sheriff’s office, Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department led the way.
The Freedom Walk is normally held in the evening, but as organizer Andy Friedricks noted in opening remarks, “We are doing it a little early this year.”
The Freedom Walk, he said, “is an event we do to remember those that served on that day and lost their lives as the result of a terrorist act. Also, it’s important to remember the people who went into that building and tried to save others.”
First responders who survived, he said, “still suffer from exposure to the hazardous materials resulting from the towers coming down. It’s not over. People are still suffering.”
He concluded: “We need to remember; to pass it along; to remember those who lost their lives on the front lines helping others get out of harm’s way.”
Jackson Police Sgt. Nathan Boothby then halted traffic along Route 16 so the procession, led by an engine from Jackson Fire with firefighters walking behind it, could get to the turnoff onto Route 16A.
Taking part in the march were local first responders such as Carroll County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Santuccio; Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley; and Jackson Fire Chief Jay Henry. There were also many civilians, many bringing their dogs with them.
Holding the flag right behind Chief Perley was Jackson’s Joan Aubrey, who told a reporter before the walk that it was important for her to mark 9/11 since she was so far from the towers that day.
“My husband and I were hiking in Sequoia National Park in California,” she said. “A ranger told us what happened.”
Another woman who never forgets the walk was Betty Brennan, 95, of Jackson, who was waiting in a wheelchair, draped in an American flag, with her daughter, Sue Methot, innkeeper of the Snowflake Inn, to wave to the walkers.
Prior to making the turn at the Snowflake Inn, the procession halted for a moment of silence at the Jackson Community Church.
The Freedom Walk ended where it began, at the covered bridge.
