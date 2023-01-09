CONWAY — Holly Fougere, performing arts teacher at Kennett High School, received an Outstanding Leadership Award at the Education 2.0 Conference attended by 500 educators from across the country at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas in December.

The Education 2.0 Conference, held Dec. 19-21, 2002, was “a three-day event bringing together education professionals and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the future of learning,” said its website.

