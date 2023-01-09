CONWAY — Holly Fougere, performing arts teacher at Kennett High School, received an Outstanding Leadership Award at the Education 2.0 Conference attended by 500 educators from across the country at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas in December.
The Education 2.0 Conference, held Dec. 19-21, 2002, was “a three-day event bringing together education professionals and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the future of learning,” said its website.
The award was presented to Fougere “in appreciation of her commitment to helping students with creative and innovative teaching approaches in the performing arts space.”
In an interview last Wednesday. Fougere said, “To be honored among some of the Nation’s top Educational Leaders was truly humbling.
“Receiving the award on stage in front of so many educational leaders was a special moment I will always hold dear to my heart.
“I am truly grateful to all my students, alumni, the Mount Washington Valley community, the SAU 9 School Board and my friends and family for all of their support of the Performing Arts program at Kennett High School,” she added.
Fougere, who has been at KHS for the past 16 years, is the director of the dance, theater and choral music department at the school. Along with teaching classes during the day, she also coaches the dance team, drama club and chamber choir.
Fougere, who lives in Center Conway with husband Jason and their two sons, Calvin and Henry, also serves as a teaching lecturer for Plymouth State University.
Last December, she was faced with losing her full-time status when Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter proposed in his 2023-24 budget to cut Fougere’s hours back, while using the savings to outsource some programs.
However, her students rallied behind her, showing up in force at a Conway School Board meeting, and the board ended up voting unanimously to retain Fougere full-time.
You have to be nominated for the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award, and Fougere said she was nominated by a former student.
“I then had to fill out an application, submit my resume and complete an interview where I was ‘graded’ and assessed on certain criteria,” Fougere explained.
“I received an ‘A’ rating in all categories and impressed the interview committee, which led them to choose me as an honoree at the conference,” she said.
The Outstanding Leadership Award is based on the following criteria, according to education2conf.com:
• Leader’s reputation: “Combining influence, commitment to ethical practices and overall reputation, this criterion is used to judge the extent to which an individual is perceived as a trailblazer and role model in the industry.”
• Achievements and accolades: “This criterion refers to examples of academic excellence, awards, publications and dedication for lifelong learning for self-improvement and professional enrichment.”
• Professional experience: “Professional experience refers to the years of industry experience, knowledge gained within public, private or institutional sectors in various roles, projects undertaken and work achievements.”
• Creative thinking: “A demonstrated history of exhibiting exceptional creativity when confronted with challenges and driving innovations that have the potential to become standard industry practices.”
• Decisive leadership: “This criterion takes into account the long-range vision of individuals in crucial management, governance, and senior leadership positions and the ability to make time-sensitive, well-informed decisions while guiding employees.
“Holly has made great strides in educating youth in the performing arts, instilling a deep sense of joy, purpose and collaboration among her students,” the selection committee for the awards wrote of Fougere.
“Her enthusiasm for teaching is unparalleled and the Education 2.0 Conference thanks her for being an exemplary leader in the field of education.”
Fougere’s passion for the arts and health and fitness prompted her to start her own company, Inspire Network, in 2021. “Inspire Network helps teens and adults achieve optimal health through personalized health coaching and dance fitness classes,” she said. “Inspire Network can also be hired to offer workplace wellness workshops, nutrition classes and dance fitness classes.”
She is certified by OPTAVIA in partnership with the MacDonald Center for Obesity Prevention and Education & M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing at Villanova University and has a certificate as a workplace wellness specialist through the National Wellness Institute.
Fougere said the conference was an event she’ll never forget.
“I left the conference feeling rejuvenated and inspired to return to my classroom and implement the new strategies and digital tools I had just learned about,” she said.
“I have also developed three new courses for next school year based on ideas from the conference. I think it will be one of our best years yet for Kennett Performing Arts with content and curriculum that is relevant, up to date and connected to the jobs of the future,” said Fougere.
