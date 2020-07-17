CONWAY — For the third year in a row, North Conway has earned a spot on the “Top Ten Small Towns for Adventure” list in the USA Today/10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, clinching the No. 5 spot on the top ten list. North Conway was the only town on the list located in New England according to the announcement made by 10Best editors on Thursday.
A panel of 11 expert travel and adventure journalists partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees for the Best Small Town for Adventure designation, then the top 10 winners were determined by nearly a month-long online vote. Fans of North Conway could cast their vote once daily. In the end, once again fans voted regularly to ensure that North Conway was in the top five small adventure towns on the list.
In describing North Conway, 10Best experts said, “Set amid the sprawling White Mountain National Forest, North Conway offers visitors access to Mount Washington (the tallest peak in the northeast) and the accompanying four seasons recreation. During the snowy months, the area boasts some of the region’s best skiing and snowmobiling, while summer is excellent for hiking, golfing, fishing and camping. Fall leaf peeping is some of the best in the country.”
North Conway’s online 10Best description was accompanied by a photo of three girls tubing on the Saco River by local photographer, Dan Houde, of WiseguyCreative.com.
The top 10 winners in the category Best Small Town for Adventure 2020 are: Beaufort, North Carolina, which took the top spot followed by Fayetteville, West Virginia; Ellicottville, New York; Savanna, Illinois; North Conway; Sitka, Alaska; Avila Beach, California; Spearfish, South Dakota; Marquette - Michigan; and Telluride, Colorado.
Those seeking adventure in New England need look no further than North Conway and the surrounding Mount Washington Valley. Set amidst the 770,000 acre White Mountain National Forest, the region offers plenty of outdoor adventure within a community dedicated to safe recreation. From rock climbing to rafting and backcountry skiing to snowshoeing, adventure travelers are drawn to Mt Washington Valley for its year-round adventure offerings. With 13 ski resorts and cross-country centers, 11 golf courses, dozens of family attractions and hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails, it’s no wonder North Conway and the surrounding Mount Washington Valley are chosen among the top small towns for adventure.
Come play this summer, fall and winter in New England’s top small town for adventure. Social distancing and safety/sanitization protocols will be in place. Be sure to bring your mask for times when social distancing isn’t possible and for use when directed at stores, restaurants, lodging and attractions. The Mount Washington Valley community is dedicated to providing a secure place for adventure and recreation this summer and throughout the year.
For more information on places to play, stay, shop tax free and dine in and around North Conway, visit MtWashingtonValley.org or call 800-367-3364 (800-DO-SEE-NH). For more information on visiting New Hampshire, go to VisitNH.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.