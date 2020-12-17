CONWAY — Winter Storm Gail all but guaranteed all of New Hampshire will have its first white Christmas since 2018 as some part of the state received more than three feet of snow from a storm that walloped most of the northeast. Fortunately, the snow was light and fluffy in its consistency and easy to clean up.
Mount Washington Valley received more than the 3-5 inches of snow that was originally forecast, and at the time when SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard had to make the call on whether have school, not a single flake had fallen as of 5 a.m.
“I missed on this one,” Richard said by phone early Thursday afternoon. “Not so much on the snow but the (morning) driving conditions. They were rough.”
North Conway got 8.3 inches of snow according to Local National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron.
“At 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., there was nothing,” Richard said. “It just started to spit a few flakes after 5 a.m. I check four or five different weather reports, touch base with the town road agents and watch the news. The forecast was for three to five inches from multiple reports.”
He added: “The first storm is always a tough one to call. It was so light and fluffy and just coming. This is a swing and miss on my part. Two weeks ago, we were supposed to get more than a foot of snow and we got nothing.”
MSAD 72 canceled school for the day at New Suncook in Lovell, Brownfield Denmark Elementary School along with Molly Ockett in Fryeburg and Fryeburg Academy.
SAU 13 sent its students to Kennett High School but canceled classes at Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School.
Richard has to make the call on classes at KHS by 5 a.m. to give bus drivers and road agents ample time to prepare and have routes cleared.
“If it was only the elementary schools we could wait until 7 a.m. to make that decision,” Richard said. “If there was a silver lining, we have a remote day (on Friday), and having school (Thursday) allowed us to get the End-68 Hours of Hunger meals out to the students on Thursday.”
He added: “It’s OK for people to be critical but don’t make it personal. If I knew now what I didn’t know then it would have been a different decision.”
There were no serious accidents reported by local police.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said there were no major accidents. There were some drivers who needed some assistance. Others had vehicles that were “impeding snow removal” and either had to move their vehicles and one vehicle had to be towed. The Jackson Police were assisted by Trooper Seth Turner of Troop G.
‘We also had a very unusual call in the height of the storm. We had callers concerned because there were people snowboarding down Route 16 north of the (former) Dana Place, right in the middle of the road,” said Perley. “Patrol Officer First Class Ryan McDonald responded and did find a number of high-spirited youths engaged in some snowboarding in the right of way and it had something to do with some charity challenge that they had taken up but was recommended strongly to them that even through their hearts were in the right place they cease and desist immediately which they did.”
“Sadly,” there are no photos of this, said Perley.
Perley, who went to Kennett High and graduated in 1978, said he’s never seen snowboarding on the road like that before. Back in his youth, Perley said kids used to hold on to the back bumper and get pulled along on the side of the road while wearing winter boots, at least until the police told them to 'knock it off.' This was called “boot hitching.”
Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott of Conway PD said there were “no major issues,” adding that Troop E handled an accident at 7:44 a.m.
Lt. Jim Fogarty of Troop E said Trooper Mark Hansel handled a minor motor vehicle accident on Eastman Road involving two cars that sustained minor damage. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Fogarty appreciates that when he's assisting a motorist other motorists, typically those in trucks, will also pull over to see if they can lend a hand.
“We are all in this together,” said Fogarty.
Fogarty said there were several vehicles off the road but no serious incidents. He said some motorists had inadequate tires. One car had to be towed because of it. A driver who had come from out of state and was “woefully unprepared” in terms of his tires. Fogarty said that incident happened on Route 25 in West Ossipee. Fogarty said he summoned a tow truck for the driver.
Prior to Thursday’s storm, North Conway had received just .7 inches of snow this winter according to Bergeron.
The storm stretched nearly 1,000 miles, from North Carolina to New England, according to the National Weather Service, and led to some record-setting snow totals.
Around the Granite State, according to the National Weather Service, Springfield hit the jackpot with 42 inches, followed by Andover, 40; Meredith, 39; New Hampton and Claremont, 37; Cornish, 36.5; New London and Sanbornton, 36; Croydon and Goshen, 32; Meredith, Danbury and Wilmont, 32 inches; Tilton-Northfield, 31.2; Laconia, 30; Salisbury, 26; Concord 24.2; Belmont and Weare, 24; Gilmanton and Lebanon, 21.
In Carroll County, Wolfeboro received 30 inches; Ossipee had 21; South Tamworth, 16; Wakefield, 13; and North Sandwich, 8.5.
“As crews are out working hard to clear the over 3 feet of snow from this fast-moving intense the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, is reporting amounts of 23.4 inches falling in just 4 hours,” N.H. Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page.
There was even a report of thundersnow in Henniker.
“Thundersnow, also known as a winter thunderstorm or a thunder snowstorm, is an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain,” according to the Weather Channel. “It typically falls in regions of strong upward motion within the cold sector of an extratropical cyclone. To occur, the circumstances have to be exceptional. And unless it occurs almost directly overhead, you may never know it. The reason: Snow acts as a sound suppressor, muffling thunder and limiting the sound’s ability to bounce and spread. Yet thundersnow appears to be getting a bit less rare.”
While the southern and central parts of the Granite State got walloped, up north Pittsburg received a lone inch from snow showers.
In Maine, as of 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, reported Acton in York County had received the most snow in the Pine Tree State, reporting 25.7 inches, while Limington, 21, and Limerick, 20.3, also topped the 20-inch mark.
In Cumberland County, East Baldwin reported 19.3 inches, while Portland measured 13 inches.
If you want a lot of snow, Vestal, New York, is the place for you. Winter Storm Gail dumped a record 45 inches of snow there.
According to the Weather Channel, “Binghamton, N.Y., reported 39.6 inches which broke their previous record of 35.3 inches from Winter Storm Stella in March 2017. Williamsport, Penn., measured 24.7 inches which topped their previous record from Jan. 12-13, 1964, of 24.1 inches.”
“A nearly stationary band of heavy snow set up overnight Wednesday night from northern Pennsylvania into central New York, with snowfall rates reaching up to 5 inches per hour in Binghamton,” according to the National Weather Service.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm came “together in a textbook fashion for a New England snow event, with the low tracking to 40 degrees west longitude and 70 degrees north longitude, a position known to meteorologists as the benchmark location for big snowstorms
Bergeron said North Conway received a total of 78.3 inches for last winter.
Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for the winter months is December, 17.6 inches; January, 17.8 inches; February, 23.3 inches; and March, 14.6 inches.
Snowfall in 2018 totaled 105.5 inches. In comparison, the 30-year average was 85 inches.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday afternoon tweeted: “Snow Day = Snow Day. I hope kids in N.H. will get the chance to get off the screens and into the snow tomorrow. One of the true joys of being a New Hampshire kid.”
School districts in Pennsylvania had a snow day Thursday even though students are learning remotely. One superintendent said he wanted kids to “get away from the screen, get outside and be a kid.”
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
