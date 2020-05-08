CONWAY — The Class of 2020 got a lot put on their plates this year. Prom, final exams, graduation, lining up a job for summer — all of those things are up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It all came to an abrupt halt in March. The new normal is remote learning and uncertainty.
One thing, however, is certain — the community cares deeply about Kennett High Class of 2020, and plans are in the works to give the Eagles new memories to cherish.
The KHS Project Graduation Committee headed up by parents Betsy Eaton and Marie Olson, whose sons Will and Justin are scheduled to graduate next month, would like to honor the class by placing signs with photos of all 162 Eagles along the North-South Road.
Conway selectmen and the Conway Parks and Recreation Department are on board should the idea come to fruition.
“The signs are an idea being tossed around,” Eaton said by phone Tuesday. “We’re working in conjunction with the school on a number of things that we want to be a surprise for the seniors.”
Signs honoring the class already are popping up around the area, particularly in Jackson.
Malcolm Badger of Jackson (Class of 2015), whose sister, Helen, is set to graduate next month, placed a sign honoring her at the bottom of the family's driveway and has encouraged people to take a photo with the "cardboard Helen."
As for Kennett's traditional Project Graduation celebration, that will not be happening this year due to social distancing restrictions.
Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter likes the idea of honoring the senior class with signs. But if it happens, they probably wouldn’t be set up on North-South Road until the day of graduation, which as of now is still scheduled for June 13 at 10 a.m.
At their April 28 meeting, selectmen unanimously voted to allow signs of up to 6 square feet to be placed on Eagles Way and North-South Road north of the second rotary.
Selectmen made the vote after a discussion with Conway Recreation Director John Eastman, who said he was contacted by Project Graduation's Eaton asking to have signs with the images or their name of every graduating senior on them.
Eastman said there wasn't enough space on Eagles Way so they want to expand to the North-South Road.
"The parents are trying to find a way to recognize these seniors who aren't going to get the typical graduation and hear their name read and listen to their family yell when they walk across the stage as we all have done for our kids," said Eastman, 1982 Kennett graduate.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked about the size of signs. "I don't want to see 184 billboards up there," he said.
Chairman David Weathers said he didn't want the signs to obstruct drivers' line of sight.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said he'd rather have the signs kept on Eagles Way. He said technically the signage would not be legal under the town's zoning because it's an off-premise sign that's not government use of property.
"But selectmen are the enforcement agents," said Holmes, who noted the signage would be up for about two weeks.
Weathers said he was OK with having signs like they have for the football players during the season.
Selectman Steve Porter said: "We are talking about our seniors, our kids. They are dealing with extenuating circumstances, and as John said, we all had the benefit of having graduation and having our families hollering and screaming and cracking jokes at us. These are tough times."
Thibodeau suggested 6 square feet should be the size limit.
Selectmen agreed North-South Road should be the place because no one will be traveling Eagles Way since the school building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thibodeau expressed concern about distracted drivers, so selectmen discussed using only the area north of the second rotary. But Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said that section is scheduled for upcoming road work.
Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey said the parks department should place the signs.
Eastman said a Parks and Rec crew could supervise sign placement.
“I think we can make it happen and make it look great,” he told the Sun on Monday. “We could put 81 signs on each side of the road. I think it would look pretty cool.”
Selectman John Colbath suggested placing the signs at Schouler Park, but Holmes said the park needs to be mowed and Seavey worried about sprinkler heads.
Seavey made the motion to place the signs on North-South Road north of the second rotary and to work with the Project Graduation. Selectmen unanimously agreed.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
