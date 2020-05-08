Conway selectmen were urged last week to allow 162 Kennett High School Project Graduation signs honoring graduating seniors to be placed along North-South Road. They agreed to have town Parks and Rec staff place the signs. Selectman David Weathers worried that the signs would be a distraction. Selectman John Colbath thought Schouler Park would be a better place for the signs. Town Manager Tom Holmes wanted to see them placed on Eagles Way. Selectman Carl Thibodeau wanted to make sure they didn’t exceed 6 feet square.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What is your opinion of the idea to honor Kennett High’s Class of 2020 with signs along North-South Road?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.