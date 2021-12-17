CONWAY — Despite the lack of substantial natural snowfall, luckily for snowsports enthusiasts, the valley’s snowmakers have stepped in to save the day over the past several weeks for the all-important upcoming Christmas vacation week, Dec. 25-Jan. 2.
“We’re actually only tracking a little above average temperature for December at 29.8 degrees versus the average of 26.6, so we’re a bit higher and the daily averages get colder as the month goes on. We’ve had some pretty cold nights, so that has been good for snowmaking,” said Brian Fitzgerald, outreach coordinator for the Mount Washington Weather Observatory, which in addition to its summit weather station has a National Weather Service station in North Conway.
As for snow, as of Thursday, their station on Pine Street had recorded 4.9 inches compared to the normal monthly average of 16.9 inches.
“We had 44.6 inches total last season so the snowfall total was 35.2 inches below normal,” Fitzgerald said.
Asked to prognosticate what kind of winter we are in for, Fitzgerald said it's another La Nina year, and New England may see “warmer than normal temperatures through February" and precipitation will be about normal.
“It all depends on the jetstrea — the pattern should stay pretty active; it’s just a question oftentimes for the valley and the higher summits how far north the storm tracks stay and how far north and south these areas of low pressure will swing by,” said Fitzgerald.
