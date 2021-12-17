CONWAY — It’s almost Christmas, and the valley is stirring.
The holiday spirit is alive and well in the Mount Washington Valley, with tree lightings, cookie-decorating, card-making and more, as illustrated by the accompanying photographs by Sun photographer Rachel Sharples.
Meanwhile, among other events to get you in the Christmas spirit is Conway Scenic Railroad's Santa Holiday Express Valley Train to Conway, Dec. 18-23 and holiday week, Dec. 26-30, with trains departing at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
What has more holiday spirit (and spirits) than "A Christmas Carol”? It's on stage at M & D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope in in North Conway, today through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Christmas week marks the kickoff of Cranmore Mountain’s Cranapalooza in Schneider Square at the foot of the mountain in North Conway.
Happening from 2:30-4:30 p.m., as most visitors finish up their day of skiing, the square comes alive with s'mores, music and games. On New Year’s Eve, the ski resort tops off the day’s events with fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
Also on New Year’s Eve, North Conway will ring in the new year in Schouler Park with pyrotechnics at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks are also set for the Omni Mount Washington Resort (603-278-1000) at Bretton Woods on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., with other activities planned for resort guests throughout the day.
Christmas week is just the opener for a season of winter fun for skiers, snowmobilers, hikers and climbers.
Here’s just a sampling of what the season has to offer.
Art lovers will appreciate the ephemeral magic of sculptures created in snow at the Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition, Jan. 28-30, at Great Glen Trails.
Previously held at Black Mountain Ski Area, this Jackson Chamber of Commerce event will now rotate between the two venues.
Twelve teams of sculptors from all over the Northeastern part of the United States are expected to turn 8-foot-high by 4-foot-round cylinders of compacted snow into incredible art over the course of three days. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.
For backcountry skiers, the Granite Backcountry Alliance, headquartered in the Mount Washington Valley, plans a handful exciting events this winter.
Kicking off the season today, the alliance will hold Backcountry Season Kickoff Party and Clothing Drive, 3-7 p.m. outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing Co. 64 Hobbs Street Hobbs Street in Conway.
The Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival (Feb. 24-27) features guided ski tours, friendly competition, demos and workshops, and live music and parties. Find out more at skimtwashington.com and granitebackcountryalliance.org.
For rail fans, the Conway Scenic Railroad plans a steam-powered photographers’ special Winter Steam train excursions on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Cold air and steam engines make the perfect combination for great plumes of smoke coming out the stack of Conway Scenic’s locomotive 7470 as it travels across the snowy countryside. It creates an idyllic setting for photos — particularly for those who like a 19th century feel to their train rides.
Among the events is a leisurely four to five-hour round trip to Sawyers River in Crawford Notch and return behind steam locomotive 7470 with special stops are planned for photographers to get off and take action shots on the train.
The tourist railway also plans special Snow Trains throughout the ski season to take skiers from North Conway to Attitash for a day of skiing or overnight at the resort. The snow trains harken back to the mid-20th century, when travelers routinely took the trains from Boston to ski in the White Mountains. Go to conwayscenic.com for details.
Mt. Washington Cog Railway Santa Trains weekends through Dec. 19 and daily service to Waumbek Station, at an elevation of 4,000, all winter long. In clear conditions, the trip provides stunning views to the north and west.
Passengers leave the train for about 25 minutes at Waumek to enjoy complimentary hot refreshments, warming huts and a fire pit.
For ice climbers the event of the year happens Feb. 4-6, when the 29th Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest returns with a weekend of climbing, classes, clinics and presentations that attracts climbers from around the world.
North Conway is one of North America’s top ice-climbing destinations and this event with feature demos of the latest equipment, slide shows of great climbs and a general celebration of the sport.
It’s not just for experts, either.
For those new to the sport, the festival features great beginner clinics including Ice Climbing 101, Learn to Lead, steep waterfall ice climbing skills, crevasse rescue techniques. There are also veterans climbing clinics and a one-day ascent of Mount Washington. To learn more, go to mwv-icefest.com.
Another event to look forward too in mid-winter: The Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association’s annual Chocolate Festival returns this year on Sunday, Feb. 27, after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.
Cross-country skiers swell the trails in North Conway and Intervale to ski inn-to-inn and sample specialty chocolate creations at each stop. If you’re not a skier, there’s a shuttle. You can’t go wrong with chocolate.
Go to mwvskitouring.org/Chocolate-Festival.html for details.
No doubt skiers are are wishing for a white Christmas, and today's predicted snowfall of a few inches will add to the snow cover laid down by the valley's snowmakers at local alpine and tubing areas.
Cranmore Mountain Resort opened the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5, and re-opened for daily operations Dec. 11 and now offers its extremely popular tubing park as well as skiing, with president and general manager Ben Wilcox noting that with the return of colder weather next week they hope to get four routes off the top to expand the two they currently have open.
King Pine in East Madison opened for the season Dec. 17 with plenty of cover and more to come — opening day was also the day of the family-owned area’s traditional canned food drive for local food pantries (the food drive is continuing through Dec. 19, notes marketing director Thomas Prindle, who adds that military appreciation days continue through Dec. 24 with complimentary lift tickets for military personnel who have served).
Black Mountain is planning to open Dec. 26, with good snowmaking temperatures expected to allow for extended periods of snowmaking.
Throughout the week Black Mountain will have apres ski 3:30-5:30 featuring Greg Walsh, Swampdog, Candie Tremblay and Scott Baer at the LOSTBO Pub daily during vacation week.
“We’re kicking off the Black Sheep kids’ program with an assessment Dec. 29-30 to kick off the skills program for the rest of the season with our new Black Mountain Ski School director Capt. Ray Gilmore — go to our website for details,” said Black Mountain spokesperson Jessie Victoria this week.
Black Mountain is closed Christmas Day as is King Pine. Bretton Woods and Cranmore are open Christmas Day, with Cranmore offering skiing and riding 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and tubing, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Cranmore operating 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Day.
Cranmore will also have extended hours during vacation week and frequent apres ski as well as throughout the season at Zip’s Pub & Grill.
Cranmore’s tubing and Mountain Adventure Park will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26-31; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 1 with skiing and riding at the resort 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Dec. 26-31 and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 1. King Pine’s Trails End Tavern will also feature apres ski Saturdays throughout the season. King Pine will offer night skiing and tubing to 6 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
Other activities going on throughout the winter include:
• Cross-country skiing at Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe in Bartlett; Bretton Woods Ski Touring; Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, Jackson Ski Touring in Jackson Village; Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center in Intervale-North Conway; the Reserve at Purity Spring Resort at King Pine in East Madison; and the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s 100-Acre Wood in Intervale.
• Snowmobiling, with three outfitters, Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals of Fryeburg, Maine and Gorham, Northern Extremes of Bartlett and Bretton Woods, and Profile Powersports in Albany offering sales, rentals and tours.
• Sleigh rides. Local stables offer the classic experience of riding fields and wooded trails in a horse-driven sleigh or wagon. Some also offer horseback rides.Nestlenook Farm in Jackson and the Stables at Bretton Woods offer sleigh and carriage rides. Go to nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com or omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods for more information.
• Ice skating. Indoors at the Ham Arena in Conway Village (603-447-5886, hamarena.com). Masks are suggested. Public skating hours vacation week are: Dec. 26, noon; Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m.; Dec. 29 through 31, noon and 4 p.m.; Jan. 1-2, noon. Schouler Park in the center of North Conway (depending on cold weather). Skate rentals are available through Sun & Ski Sports (603-356-9411) in North Conway. and King Pine/Purity Spring Resort offers covered outdoor skating.
• Tubing: No special equipment or skills necessary here. Skiers, riders and non-skiers alike will experience the thrill of the downhill run at Mount Washington Valley’s tubing parks at Cranmore, King Pine, Bretton woods and Great Glen Trails.
Indoor music is back with COVID precautions in place at venues including Theater in the Wood, Stone Mountain Arts Center and the Majestic Theater in Conway.
The music ranges from rock to swing to soul to blues. You can even find opera, courtesy of The Met Opera Live series that streams in high definition at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg, Maine.
Mt. Washington Valley’s many venues offer an unrivaled array of entertainment.
Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, brings such nationally known acts as Peter Wolf, Keb’ Mo’ and Los Lobos to its stage.
Carol Noonan and Jeff Flagg’s Stone Mountain Arts Center has adapted to pandemic challenges by coming up with new ways to enjoy dining and a wide range of music. This venue is loved by fans and musicians alike for its up close and personal performances, hearty dinners and the ability of owners Noonan and Flagg to make everybody feel at home.
Among the pubs offering live indoor music are the Shannon Door Pub in Jackson; The Red Parka Pub in Glen; Deacon Street in North Conway; Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton; Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale; Hobbs Tavern in Ossipee, the Corner House Bar and Restaurant in Sandwich; Top of the 9th Bar and Grill in Fryeburg, Maine, and the Backburner in Brownfield, Maine.
The Theater in the Wood Winter Entertainment Series kicks off Jan. 21 with Entrain and runs through March 11 on Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.
