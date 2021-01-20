CONWAY — School officials are hoping they've reached the peak in post-holiday COVID-19 cases and still believe face-to-face instruction is better educational tool than going to fully remote learning.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said that since the first positive case was reported at Kennett High on Oct. 8, there have been 58 cases of the virus in SAU 9. But the district has seen a spike in post-holiday COVID cases, with 21 current cases in the seven schools in the SAU.
There are five active cases at Kennett High, requiring 76 students and staff members to quarantine, according to the SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard on its website (sau9.org).
The most recent case was reported Wednesday.
Richard confirmed a case on the Kennett hockey team that forced the the Wednesday and Saturday games with Laconia-Inter-Lakes-Winnisquam to be canceled.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School has 12 active cases and has gone fully remote since Jan. 9.
At Pine Tree School in Center Conway, one positive case was reported Sunday, forcing 42 people to move to remote learning quarantine. John H. Fuller School in North Conway has two active cases, reported Sunday, leading to 13 people having to quarantine.
Jackson Grammar School reported its lone case of the school year on Jan. 11, requiring one person to quarantine. Kennett Middle and Conway Elementary have no active cases.
In SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary School, Madison Elementary School and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, Superintendent Meredith Nadeau said Tuesday there have been 10 total cases this school year. Currently, there are two active cases at Madison Elementary, one at Freedom Elementary and none at the Brett School.
“We’ve been incredibly lucky,” Nadeau said. “Every day we hold our breath, cross our fingers and hope for the best.”
She added: “A lot of people deserve credit for us continuing face-to-face learning," including the teachers, staff, parents and students.
"I’ve got to give the children a ton of credit," Nadeau said. "They’re following the rules."
Like Richard, Nadeau hopes face-to-face instruction can continue through to June.
“For the vast majority of our students and families, face-to-face is where they need to be," she said. "We’ve seen so much growth emotionally and in the mindset.”
In a Jan. 8 Zoom meeting of the Conway School Board, Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette celebrated the success of the re-entry plan that started last fall.
"Here we are, it's January and a new year. And we still have over 200 kids back face-to-face as we continue through the winter months. I just am consistently impressed with our educators' ability to innovate, and just the ingenuity that they bring to the table on a daily basis," Frechette said.
She added: “To walk into a kindergarten classroom and see kids collaborating, some sitting socially distant from one another, while others are joining the name group, through Google Meets from the classroom next-door, while a teacher sitting in the hallway, providing instruction to a yet another separate group, three doors down, is quite incredible to watch.
“And that's a testament to all of our kids for just being so flexible and for just going with the flow and embracing all that this year has to offer. And also to our teachers for just being 1,000 percent willing to give whatever it takes to make sure each individual student's needs are met," she said.
Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert echoed those sentiments.
“It was so nice last week to come back after the break, and have kids in the building have staff in the building, the laughter back on the building and the amount of fun that's going on, just as a result of the learning environment that we get to create,” he said. “You know, a lot of school districts across the state have all sorts of different models, many of which are not face-to-face."
Robert added: “It's truly a privilege to be face-to-face, and it's the result of everything that we did over the summer, making sure that we're as safe as possible and have the ability to kind of contain anything that might pop up, just so we can stay in the building."
Richard meets every Tuesday with his administrators as well as Dr. Rich Laracy from the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders from Memorial Hospital to review where the district stands. The state has not set a figure on when a school should close.
