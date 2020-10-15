CONWAY — It’s Cryans-Kenney V.
The stage is set for Mike Cryans (D-Hanover) and Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) to square off a fifth time on Nov. 3 in the race for the District 1 Executive Council seat. This time, the script has flipped from the last time they met. This time around, Cryans is the incumbent, in the second year of a two-year term, and Kenney the challenger.
While Cryans did not face a challenge in the primary, Kenney easily defeated Kim Strathdee of Lincoln, 21,226 to 5,661 (78.95 percent to 21.05 percent) in the Sept. 8 Republican Primary.
In 2016, riding a blue wave that swept all the local Republican delegation members out of office, Cryans defeated then-incumbent Kenney in the general, 58,066-53,956 (50.7 percent to 41.1 percent).
It was the fourth attempt for the now-69-year-old Cryans in trying to best Kenney, now 59. In a previous matchup in early 2014, Cryans and Kenney went toe-to-toe in a special election to fill the seat of the late Ray Burton, who had held the seat from 1981-2013 and had a first term in the late 1970s. Kenney won.
In November of that year, Kenney again beat Cryans in a close regular election.
In their third matchup, Kenney held off a 2016 challenge by Cryans, winning 72,803-65,352.
In 2018, during the “blue wave,” “I got killed in the college towns and New London,” Kenney told the Sun recently.
“I heard from a lot of people who thought I was a shoo-in, and they said if they had known it was going to be close, they would have campaigned harder,” he said.
District 1 consists of 108 towns and four cities ranging from Claremont to Pittsburg to Milton, and the seat represents 265,000 people.
The council’s primary functions are voting on state contracts, confirming membership on state boards and commissions, and confirming judicial nominees.
Cryans and Kenney admit campaigning amid the COVID-19 pandemic has created some hurdled as both miss the face-to-face interaction with Granite Staters, but they are taking part in as many Zoom events as possible and attending small gatherings where social distancing can happen.
Both took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s Five-Minute Forum on Tuesday, going 25 other candidates for everything from county, state and national office.
“I’d never heard of Zoom until the pandemic him,” Cryans said, smiling. “Zoom has now become a normal way of contact.
Cryans offered the statistic of the day when he said prior to March 13, there were 500 people who applied for unemployment the week before the virus became a national emergency. In the following four weeks, 119,000 Granite Staters applied for unemployment.
“We all know people, friends, family neighbors that were hit by COVID-19,” he said. “And as George Copadis, who runs the Employment Security said, you know, it’s basically we can handle pretty well that first 94 or 95 percent, but it’s the 5 percent that’s leftover. And well, when you think of 5 percent of 500, it’s not many people, but 5 percent of when it climbed up to almost 200,000, there are a lot of people struggling.”
Cryans said there was “nothing more rewarding” than being able to help people get their unemployment checks in a time of need.
Cryans said Gov. Chris Sununu was seeking input on ways to help the state’s residents this summer and sent him a text.
“I mentioned to him two issues that I thought were so important,” he said. “One was to do something with the chambers of commerce because my feeling is we don’t get the main streets up and running, we’re going to have a hard time getting our towns going, especially with restaurants closing and many of them are on Main Streets.”
Cryans added: “The second thing was broadband. (Sununu) came back with a solution to put out $50 million (to expand broadband). The unfortunate thing is because of the constraints of the programs, even though we had $50 million, and I know communities within Carroll County that applied that they could get the money, but they couldn’t do the job because of the time constraint was so tight. They had to have the job done by Dec. 31. I don’t know how even the ones that got approved, are going to always get it done simply because of the winter that will be setting in soon.
“When you think of broadband, you think of the kids that their parents took them to a parking lot so they could get access and telehealth, many of our seniors rely upon it. And also we’re trying to get new people to move to our communities.”
Kenney, a former state senator for six years, held this executive council seat for five years.
“My campaign slogan is people above politics. Let’s keep New Hampshire New Hampshire,” he said.
Kenney explained the role of the Executive Council, which votes on any state contracts of $10,000 or more
“We vote on all state board commission appointees, and we vote on judicial appointees as well,” he said. “The Executive Council approves the spending of the major portion of about $5.2 billion that is appropriated annually by the legislature. We are the watchdogs for spending. The Executive Council approves not only judges, commissioners, but also notary republics, justice of the peace, commissioner of deeds. We also oversee the ten-year highway plan through GACIT, which is the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation.”
Kenney said he is running because he feels “the council has stepped back into Washington style partisan politics.”
Kenney offered a difference between himself and Cryans.
“I would have supported the first African American to be confirmed as to the State Board of Education in Ryan Terrell. I would have supported the first African American to be confirmed as Executive Director for the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (Eddie Edwards). I would have voted on the Pam Smart commutation hearing, the one which Mike Cryans abstained.
"I would not have abstained from the vote to have David Marra oversee the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office when the Governor was asking for a new position to do that. I would have voted for (Commissioner of the state Department of Education) Frank Edelblut’s pay race, but he was denied that because of political retribution. Lastly, I would have commented on the Michael Addison’s capital murder case, when a reporter asked if Michael Cryans would go ahead and commute his sentence. He gave no answer. And lastly, I will support Gordon MacDonald to the state Supreme Court."
