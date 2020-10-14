CONWAY — Time flies when you are running for office, especially when you have only five minutes to make your pitch
That is what 26 candidates for national, state and county offices encountered when the Gibson Center for Senior Services hosted its final five-minute candidate forum via Zoom on Tuesday.
Just about everyone who will appear on a general election ballot across Mount Washington Valley on Nov. 3 took part in the forum, and while there was a technical glitch here or there, or a face appeared a tad lower than their screen, the Democrats and Republicans got their messages out.
Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds served as moderator for the forum with a little technical help from David Smolen, Conway Public Library executive director.
To view the entire forum, go to tinyurl.com/y6tkyz3r.
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes (D-Concord) and incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) kicked off the lively afternoon discussion.
Feltes went after Sununu from the outset on his willingness to be a “(President Donald) Trump supporter.”
He said a lot of bipartisan work last session fell victim to Sununu’s veto pen.
“Chris Sununu and his record-setting 79 vetoes, 65 of which had bipartisan support, on everything from clean energy and biomass to job training to paid family and medical leave insurance and universal background checks.”
He added: “It’s no wonder with this approach that he calls himself, in his own words, a Trump guy through and through.”
Sununu never once mentioned his opponent, opting to talk about COVID-19 and the state’s response.
“I’m very proud that New Hampshire has become the gold standard if you will, the model. We have this great balance of very low COVID numbers in the country, one of the strongest economies in the country, the strongest economy in the Northeast. We found that balance, and we did it by making some tough decisions early on,” he said.
In closing, Sununu said, “Individuals have to be judged on the results, not just on political rhetoric.”
The race for a six-year seat in the U.S. Senate pits incumbent Jeanne Shaheen (D-Madbury) against Corky Messner (R-Wolfeboro).
Messner, who comes from the private sector in his first foray into politics, believes more needs to be done to strengthen the economy.
“You know, we’re in difficult times right now and, and we need people in the Senate who will solve problems,” he said. “In my business career, I’ve been doing that for the last 25 years, to work with people who have differing opinions, and come together and come up with creative solutions.
Messner added: “A few weeks ago, there was a $500 billion COVID relief package in the Senate, and the Democrats didn’t even want to talk about it, they voted no. And that could have been a good bridge relief package to other relief that is needed.”
Shaheen said her primary job remains “defeating this pandemic.”
“We need a consistent message out of Washington that says we should follow the CDC guidelines wearing a mask, social distancing, ensuring that we wash our hands and do all the cleaning that’s required. We have not had a consistent message, and that’s been one of the challenges sadly, Today we’ve had over 215,000 Americans die, over 450 in New Hampshire, tragically, so that’s got to be job No. 1.”
She added: “I’ve tried to make a difference for New Hampshire citizen. ... For older Americans, I have fought cuts to Medicare. Under this administration, they’ve tried for the last couple of years to cut $500 billion from Medicare. We should not be doing that to our older citizens.”
The race for U.S. representative, 1st District, pits incumbent Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) against Matt Mowers (R-Bedford).
Mowers said Conway is actually where his campaign started after attending a Republican event at the Lobster Trap last December, when he was urged to run to protect middle-class families.
“Unfortunately, I just don’t believe Congressman Pappas has been delivering for middle-class families,” Mowers said. “You know, you look at right now, we’re trying to bring ourselves back from this pandemic, whether it’s controlling the virus itself or preparing our economy for the future.”
Mower continued: “Congressman Pappas, also, unfortunately, in the midst of all this, has undermined our law enforcement. I believe we need safe communities. I want to work with Gov. Sununu to make sure our communities are safe to make sure that we can lower taxes for middle-class families.”
He added that “two police unions that supported Congressman Pappas two years ago have now endorsed my campaign.”
Pappas, appearing in a prerecorded video due to a scheduling conflict, spoke about the need for the government to work for everyone. “The only way to get things done is to work with anyone any time who comes to the table in good faith,” he said. “We need to transcend our political differences and find our sense of common purpose as a nation, so we can confront the public health crisis and the economic recession that it has caused.”
He added: “I’ve been working with officials here in Conway and throughout the state to make sure we deliver much-needed assistance to our towns, so they’re equipped to stay ahead of the pandemic and to support our fire departments, police, EMTs and education to ensure they have the resources to provide good public services.
“I’ll continue to be there for all the residents of the 1st District — Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Pappas said. “We might not know exactly what’s around the corner. But I do know there’s only one way forward, together.”
Five-minute forum pitches from candidates for state and local races will appear in a story in Friday’s edition.
