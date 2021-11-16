OSSIPEE — The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on proposed uses for $9.5 million worth of American Rescue Funds on Thursday.
The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Carroll County Annex, 10 County Farm Road, Ossipee
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. Carroll County is receiving $9.5 million.
"The hearing will include a presentation of the proposed projects and an opportunity for the public to ask questions and offer comment," a public notice from the county said.
The proposed projects include renovations to the county annex, $2,811,000; water system, $2.5 million; ventilation system upgrades, $2.5 million; non-profit agencies, $500,000; COVID-related premium pay for staff, $500,000; cybersecurity upgrades, $250,000; new staff (two Carroll County attorney paralegals for two years), $250,000; water and sewer power generators, $124,000; Broadband Communications District, $30,000; upgrade county website, $25,000; and computer server replacement, $10,000.
Figures are approximate.
Commissioners have a variety of ideas for the nursing home annex, such as storage/multipurpose space, office space, a bunkroom for nurses to quarantine and space to lease out. The annex is the old county nursing home.
The county water system serves the county complex and about 50 residences in Ossipee Corner. Proposed upgrades include new hydrants, piping and meters.
County Commissioner Matthew Plache said the county has struggled to find space to do employee vaccinations and he feels the annex could be used to address that issue.
Non-profits have until Nov. 30 to apply. Several non-profits that have made requests for funding are: $200,000 for Americans with Disabilities accessibility improvements for the Ossipee Community Center; $78,500 for a new AC/ventilation system for the Gibson Center for Senior Services; $30,000 for a consultant for Carroll County Broadband; an unspecified amount for Sandwich Broadband; $155,735 for Carroll County Adult Education; $30,000 for Kingswood Youth Center; $10,929 for Moultonborough Sandwich Meals on Wheels; $75,200 for the Child Advocacy Center; and $350,000 for Moultonborough Broadband Committee/Town of Moultonborough.
In addition to the in-person attendance option, the hearing will be available on the Zoom meeting platform. Go to zoom.us. Or tinyurl.com/3y7fpbd2
Meeting ID: 842 9679 7667. Password: 362473. By phone: 1 (929) 205-6099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.