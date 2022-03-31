CONWAY — A 21-year-old Conway woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into the Conway Public Library. Now, the 31-year-old driver faces a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
According to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police and Conway Fire/Rescue responded to the library at the junction of Route 16 and 113 in Conway Village where a black 2015 Chevy Silverado had crashed into the building. Both occupants were trapped and the airbags deployed.
The driver, Harold C. Hill Jr. of Harrison, Maine, was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“Hill was bailed on personal recognizance and transferred to Maine Medical Center for further medical care. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” Kelley-Scott said.
The passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, was transported to Memorial Hospital and transferred again to Maine Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.”
Barron is employed by Saco Valley Gymnastics Training Center, located at 230 East Conway Road, Center Conway. The faclity was closed Thursday.
Immediately following the crash, the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team documented the scene. The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours.
No booking photo of Hill was available Thursday.
Kelley-Scott declined to comment about Hill’s direction of travel and speed due to ongoing investigation; however, according to a witness, the truck was heading west along Route 113 and was seen speeding past the Scenic Inn and into the library without applying the brakes.
In a statement sent to the media, Library Director David Smolen and the library trustees “extend their concern and sympathy for those who may have been injured in the collision.”
The library trustees released a statement saying that the building “sustained considerable damage to its façade, resulting in the collapse of two of its brownstone columns.
“However, the library is open for regular hours and operations have not been impacted,” they said.
“Engineers determined “that the building, while structurally sound, does require support to ensure no further damage is sustained,” trustees said. “A full assessment of the damage and resultant plan for repairs are underway with a goal to restore the historic building to its original condition.”
Smolen said Thursday afternoon that he didn’t have a cost estimate yet but confirmed that the library is insured through Primex.
The experts who assessed the library were from HEB Engineers.
The building was put on the National Register of Historic Places in July of 2017. The library was built in 1900 and designed by architect Thomas Silloway (1828-1910).
“State government is here to assist in anyway that we can,” said Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) in an email to the Sun.
“Ben Wilson, our state historic preservation officer has reached out to the Conway Library and we will continue to work with the Town of Conway and the Library in anyway that we can.”
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the columns are made of Connecticut sandstone, which is no longer being quarried.
Library officials thanked Conway Police, Conway Fire, Town Building Inspector Dave Pandora and Head of Public Works Andrew Smith for their assistance in the aftermath of the accident.
Conway Daily Sun readers reacted to the news on Facebook.
“Heard it happen, they must have hit it HARD and fast, sounded like thunder or an explosion couldn’t figure it out,” said Shannon Boudreau Welch who was getting ready for bed in her Lake Street home.
Nancy White Cassidy, who owns a gallery nearby, made a comment about the traffic in that area of town.
“My business is in the Bolduc Block and the speed at which trucks and traffic in general travel on Main St is ridiculous,” said Cassidy. “Some are fully loaded logging trucks and seem to be speeding through the intersection at over 50 mph, right past Town Hall, I might add. It was only a matter of time before one lost control and I’m wondering how much longer it’ll be before a pedestrian is hit?”
The library trustees are scheduled to meet April 19 but may meet sooner, said Smolen.
Kelley-Scott said the case was referred to the Carroll Counthy Attorney’s Office.
The Conway Police Department asks that anyone with information contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.
