Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said the county need more details about the Bluebird Project before scheduling a public hearing on its federal grant application. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Eliza Grant (left) and Kit Hickey stand in front of the Bunker Building in North Conway. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Saying they need more information, Carroll County commissioners postponed a grant hearing that had been scheduled for last Thursday for the Bluebird Project, a for-profit corporation seeking to build affordable housing units in Conway.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said the reason for the postponement was that he wanted more information about this project and about the potential for other similar grant-funded projects.
“Due diligence needs to be done to ensure the project is a success,” said Plache.
He explained that the new county CFO, Bonnie Batchelder, had a number of questions about the grant and the decision to cancel was made last Thursday. But he added, “That doesn’t mean the project is dead.”
Simply put, Bluebird has to come up with a more detailed proposal.
The hearing had been scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the County Administration building in Ossipee.
The Bluebird Project — a for-profit LLC — is headed by veterinarian Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, an MIT lecturer on entrepreneurship, both Conway residents. Grant sits on the Conway planning board, and Hickey serves on the Conway budget committee.
They bought the 1850-built Bunker building located at 109 Pine St. in North Conway with the intention of turning it into affordable housing.
Part of the process will include seeking a community block grant, which involves a public hearing at the board of commissioners.
They are seeking a $500,000 Community Block Grant. The hearing was a requirement for getting the grant, as only a municipality, like a county or town, can apply for the funds, which are administered by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Plache said the county may only be able to apply for only one such grant per cycle.
The county posted the cancellation on its website, and Bluebird did the same on its Facebook page.
“We will continue to provide updates on this project as they happen!” said Bluebird.
Meanwhile, Conway selectmen approved their application for a $500,000 grant to help Bluebird convert another property, the cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street, into housing.
