OSSIPEE — Two candidates are seeking one Carroll County Commissioner seat for District 2. Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee became the GOP nominee after defeating incumbent David Babson in September's primary. She will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general election on Nov. 3. Below are their candidate essays, describing their accomplishments and hopes for the county. — Daymond Steer
Bob Pustell
My name is Bob Pustell, and I am running for Carroll County Commissioner. New Hampshire is a bit unusual in how county government functions. Our county runs a Corrections Facility (Jail), a Sheriff’s Department, a large county documents operation called the Registry of Deeds, a nursing home, a Sewer and a Water Department, a county farm, the County Attorney's Office and others. It is a big operation with a $30 million-plus a year budget that is funded from property taxes.
The 15 state representatives from our county form a mini-legislature called the county delegation that sets the budget, makes broad policy decisions, etc., then leaves it to the county commissioners to make it all work. That, to grossly oversimplify it, is the commissioner’s job — to make it all work.
I feel that my background as a former military officer (U.S. Air Force) and an airline pilot make me very well-suited for this particular job. I had to make use of available resources and information to complete the mission at hand whether it was to evacuate our people from Saigon as it fell or to safely land an airliner in a storm with hundreds of people on board. You don’t get to wish for what you need to make it work, you make it work as best as you can with what you have. If elected, I will do my my best to make this county shine.
Chip Albee is running for the other open commissioner seat and it is logical to think that if one Democrat gets elected, the other one will also. Chip has had this job before and did a great job. He was even voted the best county commissioner in the state by his peers one year. With his prior experience and my can-do command experience, our county should be well-served.
I also bring the luxury of being comfortably retired but still young enough and strong enough to do the work. My opponent in this race has a full-time job and is raising a family. Both are very wonderful things but both would make it very hard to devote the needed time and energy to do a proper job of running our county. Carroll County commissioner is darn near a full-time job. I have the time and the energy to devote to the job.
I strongly urge the citizens of Carroll County to elect myself and Chip Albee as your county commissioners. We will work hard to provide the best county government possible. Thank you.
Kimberly Tessari
New Hampshire has a long and storied history of recruiting its everyday working people to participate in government. Electing people who are invested in the community is the New Hampshire way.
I am invested in Carroll County. It has been a blessing to be raised in Carroll County and to have the honor of raising my children in Carroll County. My husband and I have chosen to reside in Ossipee to be close to our families who live in the county. It was a pleasure to meet so many Carroll County residents during my 10-year employment with Huggins Hospital as a phlebotomist. It was a job that allowed me to put myself through undergraduate at the University of New Hampshire and then law school while learning some valuable life lessons. My husband and I are raising a 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. Currently, I am a prosecutor with the New Hampshire Department of Safety attached to State Police.
I became concerned about the direction of our county while working as an Assistant Carroll County Attorney from 2016 through January of 2019. The Carroll County commissioners had become a tenuous highly volatile board lacking a united vision for the progress of our county. Now, more than ever we need elected officials who can work together and with members of either side of the aisle to accomplish what is best for our citizens.
Should I be so fortunate to be elected a Carroll County commissioner, my first objective would be to see through the plan of ensuring transparency and accuracy of the county’s finances and records. The commissioners oversee a budget of over $30 million. We need to ensure our tax dollars are being spent responsibly like those of a working class family living paycheck to paycheck. Another part of my mission includes ensuring the commissioners assist with bringing broadband internet to the region. With so many residents working and attending school from home, reliable fast internet has never been so imperative.
There are so many families in our community who have been affected by the opiate crisis. The medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program has been implemented in several of the correctional institutions around the state and is the subject of recent legislation. It is a program designed to address and reduce the risk of relapsing once released from a correctional facility. While there are logistics to address, I believe the commissioners need to address the feasibility of utilizing this program in the hopes of treating and rehabilitating those incarcerated at the Carroll County House of Corrections.
I hope to bring a vision of progress to the county. It would be a true accomplishment to revitalize the building previously used as the county’s nursing home with a combination of useful and profitable space. Carroll County is one of the last counties with a working farm, and I would like to see the farm become a more vital part of our community.
