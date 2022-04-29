FRYEBURG, Maine — The 413 Transport and Rescue Squadron of Nova Scotia will be returning to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport Sunday and will stay until May 7.
The Canadians have routinely done training in the region, but the squadron hasn’t been to the airport since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 2019 was the fourth time in five years that crews from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 14 Wing Greenwood had come to train in the skies over the Mount Washington Valley.
In 2019 they did training touchdowns on windy Mount Washington. Some years they also have search and rescue training that includes rock climbing and belaying.
Capt. Joseph Jacques, a co-pilot with the crew, told the Sun at that time that Fryeburg and the valley make for a good training destination because it is located within a short two-hour flight from Canadian Base Greenwood in Greenwood, Nova Scotia.
Also, Mount Washington, at 6,288 feet, is the highest peak in the Northeast. “So, we have lots to work with and practice procedures and our skills,” he said.
Considered Canada’s primary search and rescue unit on the East Coast, the squadron covers a range that goes from Quebec City to the middle of the Atlantic.
The 14-member crew will be coming in a AgustaWestland Cormorant CH-149 chopper.
According to Eastern Slope manager Dave Cullinan, the Cormorants “are workhorses.” He noted they can also fly in extreme conditions. The public is welcome to meet to check out the helicopter if it’s parked at the airport.
