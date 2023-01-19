BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board has voted not to follow Robert’s Rules of Order during its meetings, and members believe that’s a good thing.
At its Jan. 3 meeting, in reviewing policies, the board made a significant adjustment to Policy BDDE “Rules of Order,” changing the policy that had been in place since March 22, 1982.
The previous policy read: “Except as other provided by law, by regulation of the State Department of Education or by the board, meetings of the board shall be conducted in accordance with Robert’s Rules of Order, revised. However, the Rules of Order may be waived on any subject by a two-thirds vote of all board members present and voting provided that a quorum is present at the time of the vote.”
The new policy now reads: “General rules of parliamentary procedure are used for every board meeting. The chair shall adopt simplified rules of order, following the basic structure of Robert’s Rules of Order. New Hampshire School Board Association's same regulation, BEDD-R — Rules of Order, provides a simplified set of rules. The order of business shall be reflected on the agenda.”
“What are we changing it now,” board member Scott Grant asked. “It’s been working fine since 1982.”
“We reviewed it and there was one change we felt we needed to make,” Nancy Kelemen, chair of the board and a member of its policy committee, explained. “if I remember correctly, it was that you don't always 100 percent follow Robert’s Rules of Order, and that’s why we felt we had to adopt the different language.”
Grant wondered what the “simplified rules of order” are.
“It’s not following Robert’s Rules of Order verbatim,” said Kelemen.
Grant was not in favor of the change.
Colleague Rob Clark likes the policy change and believes it best aligns with the intentions of the board.
“After being a moderator for 20 years (for the town and school district in Bartlett), and basically, when you go to the state programs on how to be a moderator, the first thing they say is do not follow Robert's Rules of Order by word,” he said. “Because, if you mess up one word, one comma, one phrase, you could literally throw out your budget.”
Clark added: “The simplified rules of order is basically following Robert's Rules of Order, but if we do this before this when this should have been up here, but the intent is the same. That's what's important. Not knowing that you didn't put in the comma.”
“So basically, you’re not having any rules of order at all,” Grant said.
“No, there are rules of order but it’s not being hogtied by simple things that can throw it out,” said Clark. “At town meetings, there were numerous times which if we had done that, the audience would have had no clue what they were voting on, but they would have voted on it. And they would have defeated what they were voting for because of the wording and everything else if you follow Robert’s Rules of Order.”
“I understand that but if it’s not broken, why try to fix it,” said Grant. “I’m not going to sit here and fight about it, but I don’t agree with it.”
Clark, Kelemen, Emily Calderwood and Andrew Light voted to move the policy forward to a second reading while Grant was in the minority.
There have been 12 editions of Robert’s Rules of Order since the first edition was printed in February of 1876. General Henry Martyn Robert authored the first version, a booklet, “in 1876 to help provide order and fair play in meetings of deliberative assemblies. He with several descendants and colleagues updated, expanded and republished the book over the decades to become the primary parliamentary authority used for groups and boards of all kinds to govern their meetings.”
How did Robert’s Rules of Order come to be?
According to the official website, “General Henry Martyn Robert was an engineering officer in the regular Army. Without warning, he was asked to preside over a public meeting being held in a church in his community and realized that he did not know how.
“He tried anyway and his embarrassment was supreme. This event, which may seem familiar to many readers, left him determined never to attend another meeting until he knew something of parliamentary law.
“Ultimately, he discovered and studied the few books then available on the subject. From time to time, due to his military duties, he was transferred to various parts of the United States, where he found virtual parliamentary anarchy since each member from a different part of the country had differing ideas of correct procedure. To bring order out of chaos, he decided to write Robert’s Rules of Order, as it came to be called.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.