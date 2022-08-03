BERLIN — The Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree sponsored by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce starts Friday.
The rebranded event is a return to large-scale ATV events at Jericho Mountain State Park after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and could once again bring thousands of ATV enthusiasts to enjoy the 1,000 miles of trails in the Great North Woods. Past ATV festivals have brought 8,000-10,000 people to the area
Events center around Jericho Mountain State Park and bring ATVers into downtown Berlin for concerts and other special events.
This year , Monster Truck Showdowns are planned for Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m., with monster truck pre-parties from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., including chances to ride in a monster truck.
There is also a Kids Zone that features battery-operated cars, tattoos and other stuff designed for the kids.
There will also be mud-pit competitions, manufacturer demo rides, poker rides, food venders, powersports dealers, educational displays, the blessing of the ATV’s, a torchlight parade. There will be block parties on Friday and Saturday nights in downtown Berlin, and a concert at Service Credit Union Park on Saturday night.
The state of New Hampshire has extended the curfew to 10 p.m. on local ATV trails for the two days of the festival, to allow people to take advantage of all that is going on. Riders are asked to return to their lodging promptly after block parties and concerts end.
There will be parking lots available near the festivities, with buses to take non-ATVers back and forth to the site throughout the day.
One thing the chamber director appreciates about the jamboree is that it brings people to the area who normally would not come there.
“This event showcases the Androscoggin Valley,” chamber executive director Paula Kinney said in a recent interview. “They see what they we have to offer and what a wonderful place this is to live.”
