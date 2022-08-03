muddy mudpit clickstock photograpy.jpg

A mud pit competition is seen at Jericho Mountain State Park. (PHOTO COURTESY CLICK STOCK PHOTOGRAPHY)

BERLIN — The Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree sponsored by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce starts Friday.

The rebranded event is a return to large-scale ATV events at Jericho Mountain State Park after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and could once again bring thousands of ATV enthusiasts to enjoy the 1,000 miles of trails in the Great North Woods. Past ATV festivals have brought 8,000-10,000 people to the area

