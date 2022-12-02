Helping out at Carroll Country Retired Senior Volunteer Program's seventh annual Festival of Trees at Settlers Green last weekend were Mrs. Claus (left, Carol Craig of Lovell, Maine) and Joanne Swrk of Conway). The festival continues today, with the drawing of trees set for Dec. 4. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Displaying art for sale at the MWV Arts Association's Main Street Gallery at the Shops at Norcross Place in North Conway last weekend were (from left) Lynne Edson, Maryellen Moran and Fran Duncan. The gallery on Dec. 3 is hosting a reception for the art of Sarah W. Eastman from 12-4 p.m. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Big excitement is building for the open house next Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center so we can all see what ski history projects local fourth-graders have created as part of their “In Memory of Martha” ski history program in conjunction witah the New England Ski Museum and SAUs 9 and 13.
“I hear some of the projects include flip board scrapbooks and a ski hut made to look like the Eastern Slope Branch of the ski museum, with little Popsicle stick skis. Bartlett students, meanwhile, have created a video of their day at the re-enactment,” said Betty Newton, chair of the committee which on Nov. 1 and 2 presented the re-enactment of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider and family’s 1939 arrival at the North Conway Train Station.
Funded through a Cal Conniff ski history grant from the ski museum, and coordinated with local schools, the second yearly celebration again included having the kids ride the Conway Scenic Railroad to Schouler Park.
(Yours truly got to once again portray Austrian ski instructor Benno Rybizka of Carroll Reed’s Eastern Slope Ski School, George Cleveland of WMWB 93.5-FM played North Conway-raised financier Harvey D. Gibson, who won Schneider’s release from Nazi custody; and Hannah and Christoph Schneider again portrayed Christoph’s grandparents, Ludwina and Hannes).
The big part of Tuesday’s unveiling will be to have the community come out in force to support the schoolchildren’s efforts — so I look forward to seeing them all.
“We have 131 students participating this year from the 4th grades of the following schools: Freedom, Tamworth, Madison, Jackson, Bartlett and the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School.
“From around 5-6 p.m., we are having informal talks from SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, New England Ski Museum President Bo Adams, New England Ski Museum Executive Director Tim Whiton and other honored guests from the ski world and the state of New Hampshire,” says Betty.
The Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum will also be open for all to visit.
This special event been named “In Martha’s Memory” in honor of the late Martha Coughlin Corrock. Martha was a prodigy ski racer from N.H. and a super star in national and international competitions. While working for the New England Ski Museum, Martha when she was 12 got to visit St. Anton with fellow valley youngster Kevin Sullivan (now O’Sullivan) as part of an essay contest.
It was part of a valley ambassador/town-to-town sister town partnership that the late Herbert Schneider had established with his sister Herta Fahrner in St. Anton.
Kevin emailed the following note this past fall when he heard that the second “In Martha’s Memory” was about to take place:
“Martha and I were the first and last Junior Ambassadors to go to St. Anton … We spent a week there, including Christmas. In addition to skiing every day, we got to meet local kids our age including an afternoon of skating with a large group of them,” he recalled.
“There was also an indoor gathering of kids from the school, the mayor and some ski dignitaries, to formally mark the occasion of our visit. We went sledding with a few local kids, and enjoyed visiting the many small shops in the village and just walking around to explore the village,” O’Sullivan said.
“It was an experience we never forgot and which endeared is to St Anton. By sheer coincidence, we each finally revisited St Anton independently in 2018, marking 50 years since we were there. The village has greatly changed in those 50 years.
Anyway, it’s now been 53 years. Perhaps you can run the idea among the locals for another exchange.”
SPEAKING OF SKIING, nice to see Attitash dedicate its new Progression Quad on opening day Dec. 2. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for today, Abi Allen, formerly of the Sun and SkiNH and now Vail Resort communications manager for New Hampshire, tells us.
For the lowdown on all that’s new at local resorts, be sure to read the cover story in today’s issue.
FESTIVAL OF TREES: If you’re looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit as we all await some good natural snowfall and snowmakers continue to do their thing, be sure to visit Settlers Green for Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s seventh annual Festival of Trees display today.
The drawings for the winners of the trees is set for Sunday between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., after which winners will be contacted, says RSVP director/Selectman Mary Seavey.
I stopped by last Saturday and was once again amazed by the enchanting creativity shown by all of the tree decorators.
Friend/event volunteer Joanne Swirk gave me a guided tour of the trees, pointing out the nifty creations, including a food-ornament themed one by the Valley Originals which had over $300 worth of dining coupons — I definitely dropped a few tickets into that bag.
Others included “Christmas at the Beach” by Leo Gauthier; several with train tracks on the branches and toy Model O trains at the base; and an agriculture-themed entry, complete with cow ornaments, white fences, a windmill and barns, “Life is Better on the Farm,” by Marguerite Mesiu.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The Heather Pierson Trio is performing their annual Charlie Brown Christmas at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For a sampling of the show, go to: youtu.be/6xuPzTf1EPg.
FOR SOME GREAT holiday art, check out the MWV Arts Association’s holiday show, which will feature a reception from noon-4 p.m. today, showcasing the pastels and watercolors artwork of my talented sister-in-law Sarah Eastman. For moreinformation, call (603) 356-2787.
IN OTHER seasonal highlights today, the North Conway Community Center presents the Christmas Who-liday Sectacular from 1-3 p.m.; MWV Skating Club is presenting Holiday on Ice at the Ham Ice Arena at 5 p.m.
IN CASE YOU missed singer/songwriter Paula Cole’s live appearance on WMWV Thursday, you can watch it at WMWV.com. #paulacole, Great interview by George Cleveland.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: David Cullinan (today); Carl Lindblade, Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Jac Cuddy and Habitat for Humanity’s Russ Seybold (12-4); Corrine Rober (12-5); John Mitchell, Cindy Blais Schwartz ad Realtor Bernadette Donohue (12-6); Joe Martin (12-7); Andy Pepin and Chris Proulx (12-8), and Maj. Frank McCarthy and the Ham Arena’s Mike Boivin (12-9).
HAVE A GREAT weekend — and good luck with your holiday shopping! What do you mean you haven’t started yet?
