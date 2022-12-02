CONWAY — Big excitement is building for the open house next Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center so we can all see what ski history projects local fourth-graders have created as part of their “In Memory of Martha” ski history program in conjunction witah the New England Ski Museum and SAUs 9 and 13.

“I hear some of the projects include flip board scrapbooks and a ski hut made to look like the Eastern Slope Branch of the ski museum, with little Popsicle stick skis. Bartlett students, meanwhile, have created a video of their day at the re-enactment,” said Betty Newton, chair of the committee which on Nov. 1 and 2 presented the re-enactment of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider and family’s 1939 arrival at the North Conway Train Station.

