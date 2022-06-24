IT’S DEFINITELY going to be a nice first weekend of summer in the valley with more summer-like temperatures at long last after a cool spring, making it good weather for today’s White Mountains Pride Fest on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Be sure to read this today’s cover story and see the schedule on all of the activities. And let the rainbow colors shine down on us all this weekend and all throughout the year as we welcome openness, acceptance and awareness.
TRIBUTE TO JEFF LEICH: There was a great turnout at the New England Ski Museum in Franconia on June 10 to not only see the opening of the new annual exhibition, “The Postwar Revival of Alpine Skiing,” but more important, to wish retiring executive director and fellow ski-history loving pal Jeff Leich well as he gets ready to step down in July after 25 years at the post, having devoted that time to to “Preserving the Future of Skiing’s Past.”
Ski Museum President Bo Adams and past President Glenn Parkinson (author of “First Tracks: Stories form Maine’s Skiing Heritage”) spoke, praising his steady hand at running the museum and guiding its growth, as well as his scholarly editing of the museum’s journal and ski history articles.
They presented Jeff with a few gifts, the first of which was a beautiful armchair with the museum’s logo inscribed on it, along with the well-known quote of legendary German-born Dartmouth coach Otto Schniebs that “Skiing is not just a sport, it is a way of life.”
The second gift to Jeff and wife Martha was a pair of round-trip tickets to St. Anton am Arlberg in Austria, late Cranmore Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider’s hometown as well as home to Hannah and Christoph Schneider’s Schneiderhof Hotel Garni.
Hannah and Christoph — in North Conway for the summer — were on hand to present the gift.
Jeff — a Dartmouth grad who is author of two books, including “Tales of The 10th: the Mountain Troops and American Skiing” — was also presented with a framed copy of a March 27, 1943, Saturday Evening Post cover showing a 10th Mountain ski soldier by Steve Houten, the current president, New England Chapter, National Association of the 10th Mountain Division and Bob Linscott, the current director of the New England Chapter, 10th Mountain Division Descendants. They thanked Jeff for all he has done to keep the 10th’s legacy alive, honored and well-publicized.
It was a fine tribute to Jeff and his commitment to ski history all these years, during which time he has helped grow such events as the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup as a fundraiser for the museum.
It was also during Jeff’s tenure that the organization opened the Eastern Slope Branch at the former North Conway Community Center in 2018.
Jeff doesn’t like the limelight much, but it was good to see him get the recognition he has earned. He praised his staff at both museums, as well as all the volunteers and supporters who have led to the museum’s success.
On a personal note, I salute Jeff not only for his friendship and quiet sense of humor but for his patience, always coming through for me with the information I need for whatever story I am working on — usually on deadline with little advance notice. Jeff and staff always deliver.
I also will always be thankful to Jeff for helping me down a steep chimney run at Alta Ski Area in Utah back in 2002 after we had gone out there for an International Ski History Congress organized by NESM historian Prof. E. John B. Allen and others.
Jeff had lived and skied at Alta so he knew all the locals’ secret runs — including the steep drop that I found myself wedged into, clinging on a perch on my skis. “You can do it,” he hollered up to me, as I gazed down at his tiny figure at the bottom of the chute. Heart pounding in my ears, I knew it was do or break a leg time, and because of his confidence in me, I went for it — and am happy to report that I made the jump turn off the ledge and down the steep drop without having a yard sale.
We also had fun at the next International Ski Congress, held in St. Anton in 2005, when we got to stay with Herbert and Christoph Schneider at the Farhnerhof that had once been owned by Herbert’s late sister Herta. To get to go to St. Anton is a treat for any skier and ski history enthusiast — to get to go with Herbert (1920-2012), who was treated like royalty wherever we went, was la creme de la creme.
So, as Jeff looks to retire, I join the community in congratulating him on a job well-done and wish him and Martha many happy years ahead on the ski and hiking trails.
We hear the NESM board has hired a new executive director, Timothy N. Whiton, set to start July 5. We look forward to sharing more about Timothy after we get to interview him in early July, so stay tuned.
IN ENTERTAINMENT news, Tuckerman Brewing Co. has outdoor music this weekend with the Lazy River Riders today at 3 p.m.
A Pints & Paws Conway Area Humane Society adoption event is set for Sunday, June 26, at Tuckerman’s from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with an Adorable Dogs Cornhole Tournament, followed by music by Chimera at 3 p.m. Also outdoors, Ledge Brewing in Intervale has Al Hospers and his trio from 6-9 p.m. today.
And, Lightning strikes twice this weekend at the Red Parka Pub, as George and Terry O’Brien and blues/rockabilly fans welcome the return of the incomparable Memphis Lightning, led by dynamic duck-walkin’ guitarist Darren “Lightning” Thiboutot Jr. They’re there tonight from 8-11 p.m. and for Blue Sunday, 5-8 p.m.
The Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Tamworth has Jon Stetson, America’s Master Mentalist, Sunday, June 26, in its Sunday night “Feel the Barn” concert series. Go to thefarmstand.net for more.
Looking ahead, Jon Sarty and Stu Dunlop present blues harmonica vocalist James Montgomery and blues diva Diane Blue at the Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Sunday, July 3 with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. For ticket information, go to wildcattavern.com.
