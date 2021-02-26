The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for adults pursuing a degree/certification at a college/university/technical school. The GOACC will be awarding $1,000 scholarships this June 2021.
Applicants must be residents of one of the following towns: Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth, or Sandwich. Scholarship applications are available on the GOACC website (ossipeevalley.org). Mail completed applications to: The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, West Ossipee, NH 03890-0121 and received by April 12. The GOACC Scholarship is funded by the generosity of fundraiser sponsors and participants and donations made by the community.
Rachel Fall of Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note too if you are a first time donor. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Contact Rachel at (603) 733-7151 to learn more and thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAOO to 90999.
Many local churches are live streaming services to keep our community spiritually connected. They include: St. Andrews in the Valley: Sunday Worship Services online. Go to standrewsinthevalley.blogspot.com or call (603) 323-8515. For Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes Sunday Worship Services online go to uufes.com or call (603) 323-8585.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens is a service organization which prepares community meals for seniors and provides food for Meals on Wheels in surrounding towns including Tamworth. Ossipee Concerned Citizens recently had to close for a few days owing to a COVID outbreak. Rosie’s Restaurant, in cooperation with the Tamworth Nurses Association filled in for Ossipee Concerned Citizens and continued providing Meals on Wheels meals, aided by a grant from the Tamworth Foundation. Thanks so much to everyone who cooperated to ensure that our vulnerable home-bound seniors continued to receive lunches.
Good news: Ossipee Concerned Citizens is now back in business and cooking delicious lunches from Monday to Friday for both Meals on Wheels and noon kerbside pick up in Ossipee. If you are a senior and would like to pick up a lunch call Ossipee Concerned Citizens at (603) 539-6851 between 10 a.m. and noon.
The Tamworth Outing Club grooms a small network of trails in Wonalancet. Recently, Mark Fournier of the grooming crew was out working on the trails. Here is his recent report: ”The Field Loop is in good condition with tracks. The Forest Service access road is in good condition with tracks. The Gordon Loop has some groomed sections. Crusty snow makes grooming a challenge right now.”
Parking is available in the Ferncroft lot. To get there, take Route 113A/Chinook Trail towards Wonalancet. Coming from Tamworth, pass the Wonalancet Chapel, then take a right. Drive past the field and parking will be on your right. Please respect landowner No Parking signs along the road and only park in the designated lot.Skiing is free and all are welcome on this ski and snowshoe network. Tamworth Outing Club appreciates donations to support its grooming fund. Go to tamworthoutingclub.org to find trail maps and to make a donation.
This week, thanks to extreme cold and volunteer shoveling, The Swift River Skating Trail and Rink were open. Large areas of smooth ice formed on the river behind the Village. Warmer weather is putting an end to this rarely occurring wonder. Chocorua Lake is a lively place with ice huts, fishermen, skiers, and snowmobilers. Sadly missed this year were the beloved dog sled races, canceled owing to COVID concerns.
The Mug Club Community Café celebrates its fifth anniversary today this week. An open house in 2016 marked the beginning of its mission to connect community members socially and provide free coffee, snacks, friendship, entertainment, education, crafts, music, support and general well-being. The Mug Club has met on a regular basis, even during COVID, for 1,826 days. Inside the church, outside, in the church parking lot, in the sanctuary, on the second floor, in the Runnells Hall and on various field trips. Recently, The Preserve’s owner, Mary Phelps made the event barn available for a Mug Club meeting when Runnells Hall was unavailable, thanks so much.
Director Erica Boynton says: “Thanks to everyone for believing in and supporting this mission. As one of our renowned members told me in the first week of being open, “I don’t buy green bananas. The time is now, right now. Each day. Live it. Love it.”
Look for the next ACT Live performance on Friday, March 5, The Bakery Band, featuring Peg Loughran, Lisa Ferguson, Brad McKenzie and Bill May playing original songs in the folk and bluegrass genre.
The Remick Museum is taking pre-orders for your Easter meats, including ham, leg of lamb, whole chicken and pork loin roast, all from Remick’s lovingly raised livestock. Email Joanne to reserve your choice now (jgardner@remickmuseum.org) or go to remickmuseum.org/store/farm-fresh.
During the Pandemic, with so many social events cancelled, the glue that has held our community together has been the Tamworth Exchange a Google group. Members have donated unwanted furniture to each other, located lost pets, sold cars, posted pictures of local wildlife, had stimulating discussions and enjoyed the musings of our most creative, philosophical and poetic denizens. If you would like to be a member of this amazing, supportive group, go on tamworthlibrary.org/find-info/reference.
The First Session of the annual town meeting will be at the Kenneth A. Brett School, on Tuesday, May 11, to choose town officers and to vote on other matters required on the official ballot. Polls will open at 8 a.m. to close not earlier than 7 p.m. The second session of the annual town meeting at the Kenneth A. Brett School at 881 Tamworth Road in Tamworth on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. for the transaction of all other town business.
Important information regarding Tamworth’s Facilities Permit Policy: No parking is allowed in any area marked “Residents Only” unless the vehicle has a current year town permit visible on the windshield. This applies to residents and their guests who who wish to use the transfer station; Chocorua Lake residents only parking area; Bearcamp Pond beach area. Permits may be obtained from the Tamworth town clerk.
All property owners /residents must have a facility permit sticker by April 30, every two years . The town clerk will require proof of residence. Renters need to provide a notarized letter from their landlord, a current signed lease agreement and a utilities bill showing your physical Tamworth residence. For further information , please contact the Town Office.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.