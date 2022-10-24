The 16th annual The Haunting is here. Parsonsfield Seminary offers "Knock, Knock! Ghouls There" on Oct. 28 and 29. Cost is $20, 12 and under $5. Traverse three floors plus a walk out basement. Doors have been left open to let in both the wanted and the unwanted. The element of surprise awaits you! Parsonsfield Seminary is located at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine. Contact Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233 for more information. Face masks are suggested.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting "Remarkable People of Freedom's Past' at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 26, via Zoom. Following a brief business meeting with Co-President John Shipman reviewing 2022 programs, accomplishments, and finances, there will be an election of officers and directors for 2023. At 7 p.m., the evening will continue with a special presentation by Co-President Roberta MacCarthy and Director Anne Gaudette on the new 2023 Calendar featuring “Remarkable People of Freedom’s Past.”
The 2023 calendar is a tribute to Freedom’s businesses from 1880 to 1920 and to the people who built them. Following is the list of the “remarkable people” featured in the 2023 calendar who helped to shape Freedom and make it the special place it is today: Rensellear Towle, Stephen Danforth, Charles Beach, Alonzo Fowler, George Philbrick, Edgar Mills, Orren Drake, Nan Merrow, William Bennett, the Moulton Family, Herbert Pray and Harry Berry Milliken. Attendees are encouraged to bring any memories and stories about the “Freedomites” featured in the new 2023 calendar to share. Join Freedom Historical Society for this important meeting and presentation. Register in advance by signing in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and following the instructions. For more information, email fhsociety28@gmail.com or call Roberta at (617) 780-5724.
The Freedom Village Store is delighted to announce the creation of 'Stems', a flower club designed to give subscribers a different selection of premium, fresh-cut flowers every two weeks. The flowers will be offered in attractive bouquets and wrapped in cellophane. You can bring them home and rearrange as you like, or they can be popped directly into your favorite vase. Choose your bouquet choice of $15, $20, or $25 when you sign up.
Bouquets will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. It is suggested that you scoop up your bouquets early in the week so that you can enjoy them while they're really fresh. Flower delivery dates will be: Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec, 7 and Dec. 21. Go to forms.gle/ZmjCQBjrfJzWLWiC7 to sign up. You can pay for your flowers when you pick them up at the store.
Freedom Elementary Student Council welcomes you on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. as students and staff honor our veterans. For more details, contact the office at (603) 539-2077.
The 26th annual Freedom Rings in the Holidays is soon approaching. Save the dates of Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. Events include:
• Coat drive box for Ossipee Concerned Citizens at the lower level of the Freedom Town Hall. Coats of all sizes in gently-used condition much appreciated.
• Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Holiday card making for kids at the Freedom Public Library.
• Darcy Gulvin and Redneck 207 at 350 Cushing Corner Road on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wooden toys, gift baskets, backyard games, live edge furniture and birdhouses. Also featuring vintage kitchen pieces and painted gnomes.
• Freedom Gallery will feature fine art, prints, notecards and needle felting by Barbara McEnoy, Peg Scully, Terry Brooks, Sarah Tabor, Kathleen Hartley and Jo Williams.
• Freedom House Antiques will have a 20 percent off cash or checks on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they feature antiques and collectibles including vintage Christmas, linen, books, advertising, toys and small decorative items.
• Ladies of The First Christian Church downstairs in town hall with sandwiches and chowder luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Tree lighting with caroling led by the Freedom Elementary School music students under the direction of teacher Mary Littlefield at 17 Old Portland Road at 4:45 p.m.
• More artisans and events will be featured coming up so I don't give everything away all at once, but that is just a few to whet your whistle. It will be festive and fun, as always.
