The 16th annual The Haunting is here. Parsonsfield Seminary offers "Knock, Knock! Ghouls There" on Oct. 28 and 29. Cost is $20, 12 and under $5. Traverse three floors plus a walk out basement. Doors have been left open to let in both the wanted and the unwanted. The element of surprise awaits you! Parsonsfield Seminary is located at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine. Contact Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233 for more information. Face masks are suggested.

The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting "Remarkable People of Freedom's Past' at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 26, via Zoom. Following a brief business meeting with Co-President John Shipman reviewing 2022 programs, accomplishments, and finances, there will be an election of officers and directors for 2023. At 7 p.m., the evening will continue with a special presentation by Co-President Roberta MacCarthy and Director Anne Gaudette on the new 2023 Calendar featuring “Remarkable People of Freedom’s Past.”

