The first Christmas Eve service took place in 1946 in the barn at Rockhouse Mountain Farm. Libby Edge’s father, the Rev. James Thornton Lodge, performed the first service, and the next year they moved it down to the Little White Church, where it has been continuing to delight people of all ages for so many years.

The Christmas Eve Service soon added the “Christmas Children’s Pageant” which is always very special. The pageant is the telling of the Christmas Story. The story will be read by a teen with younger children playing the parts of wise men, shepherds, angels, kings, Mary, Joseph, the innkeeper and, of course, the beloved cow. The cow costume is quite small, so the littlest child always plays the cow, and is usually the highlight of the night, as you can imagine.

