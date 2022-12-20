The first Christmas Eve service took place in 1946 in the barn at Rockhouse Mountain Farm. Libby Edge’s father, the Rev. James Thornton Lodge, performed the first service, and the next year they moved it down to the Little White Church, where it has been continuing to delight people of all ages for so many years.
The Christmas Eve Service soon added the “Christmas Children’s Pageant” which is always very special. The pageant is the telling of the Christmas Story. The story will be read by a teen with younger children playing the parts of wise men, shepherds, angels, kings, Mary, Joseph, the innkeeper and, of course, the beloved cow. The cow costume is quite small, so the littlest child always plays the cow, and is usually the highlight of the night, as you can imagine.
We are in need of children willing to play a part; we do have costumes. So please add your kids, grandkids, neighbors and friends to our pageant. It is not too late. The service is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Little White Church and only lasts an hour. If we can schedule a brief practice, we will.
Let Ele Border know right away at ele.border@gmail.com. The children do not have to be from Eaton. This has always been a popular tradition and the church board really would like it to continue.
I loved the lovely message and the great pictures from the Snowvillage Inn’s two locals’ holiday parties on Dec. 14 and 15, and their 2022 wrap up. My favorite pic was Kevin “playing” in the 26 inches of snow with a winning smile. Many bags of goods and cash donations were given to the Freedom Food Pantry, and Max’s donated $600 from the two evening’s sales.
Huge thanks to everyone at the Snowvillage Inn for the delicious meals and the super service. Kudos to the chef and kitchen staff, bartenders and all the wait staff, and Jen and Kevin for creating such a magical evening in your beautifully decorated Inn. We love you.
What a storm to remember. So many trees and wires came down here, roads were blocked and people couldn’t get anywhere. It was like the Town of Eaton just shut down. I hope everyone finally has power. We got ours at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. What a relief. Kudos to all of the highway crews, the plowmen, the road crews and everyone who helped with the massive clean-up.
Now is the perfect time for me to remind all of you of the selectmen’s request about no parking from Nov. 15 to April 15 in certain areas. New signs have been posted at a number of Eaton’s winter plow turnarounds and other difficult corners.
Over the last few years, it has become more difficult for the town highway crew to deal with parked cars, especially during snow storms. Look for no parking signs, specifically during storm events when the crew is getting people plowed out. The select board is asking everyone to cooperate and make it easier for the highway crew. Yes, we all need to help each other out, which is something very special that we love about this wonderful town.
I am partly in a state of panic, because I am not ready for Christmas. Of course, the storm didn’t help matters (thank God for generators and nephews). However, there are only a few more shopping days left, so I’ve got to manage my time accordingly. If you came into the post office on Monday, you were lucky to have both Carol and Nancy on hand to handle the huge number of packages and cards that arrived (Carol tried to “send me home” but it didn’t work.) The mail was actually quite unbelievable.
Please come down to get your packages (plural) and help us lessen our load. Many thanks from Carol and Nancy for your cooperation. We do believe in a Merry Christmas to you all.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
