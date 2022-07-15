The Summer Reading Program at the Bartlett Public Library will have an official kick-off presentation at the library on Wednesday, July 20, at 4 p.m. Join them at the library for a special “Oceans of Possibilities” themed event presented by Living Shores Aquarium. Pickup a reading log and log your minutes then stop back each week with your completed log and spin the wheel for prizes.
The Bartlett Congregational Church was a buzz with action this week. The strawberry shortcake sale in the park on the 4th of July was a great success as always and the folks around the park commented on how excited they were to be able to buy it again. The library book sale took place in the church the same day.
The Bartlett Congregational Church welcomes back Pastor Kali Fyre to preach on Sunday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Fyre, a part-time minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover, Mass., will lead the service and all are welcome.
The Rev. Pojen Lee will be returning to the Bartlett Church for the month of August. Lee’s energy and passion is second to none. Each Sunday in August promises to be a spirit-filled church service with poignant messages to guide the congregants on greater fulfillment for living. Pojen’s mantra, “God is great and life is good” will certainly be heard throughout the valley.
The Bartlett Recreation Department is holding their Concerts in the Park every Tuesday evening in July starting at 6:30 p.m. Rain dates will be in August. Come on out and enjoy some great music along with burgers and hot dogs.
It is nice to see students in the building this summer. The Bartlett School is doing a variety of programs and the kids are excited to be at school and on many field trips. I am very excited to say that my college roommates are coming up next week, we always have a great time together and look forward to this special time every year. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.