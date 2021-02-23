The supervisors of the checklist will be at town hall Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. for people who need to register to vote. Please be aware that March 9 is election day in Albany. It’s time to vote for town officials. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are not registered already, please bring proof of abode in Albany: A driver’s license and a utility bill that shows where you live would work.
At this point, the town meeting is scheduled for June 8 starting at 4 p.m. and will be held in the town hall.
The town administrator advised the selectmen that Conway Library is asking for a response from Albany by Feb. 15, but the select board does not meet until Feb. 17. Thus, the town administrator will let the library trustees know the board will respond as soon after their Feb. 17 meeting as possible.
The selectmen met on Feb. 17 for their regular meeting. Chairman Rick Hiland and Town Administrator Kelley Collins were at town hall. Selectmen Joe Ferris and Sean Zieders were present on the phone.
At this time the selectmen are working on several contracts for 2021: Hiland is reviewing the legal opinion and will make suggestions to the board regarding the cable TV contract. The selectmen reviewed and discussed a letter from the Conway Public Library Trustees regarding their negotiations.
Hiland noted they will not provide Albany with any discount and are not ready to honor the town’s request for vouchers for renewals on library cards. The selectmen voted to send the Library Trustees a letter stating the town is not interested in the library’s original Memo of Understanding. The selectmen are still working on contracts with Parks & Recreation Services, the Humane Society, and the maintenance agreement on the copier/printer in the selectmen’s office.
The selectmen’s meeting was adjourned at 4:55 p.m. Their next meeting will be March 3 at 4:p.m.
Gibson Center: Take away lunches are available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Center in partnership with the Conway library has received a grant to educate seniors on using a computer giving them the ability to join socially with family and friends, search for information, and how to participate in telehealth. Call the center (603-356-3231) for more information.
The Gibson Center’s bus offers medical transportation for doctor and vaccine appointments. They now are offering trips for daily needs as well: shopping, post office visits, banking and beauty parlor appointments. Call Penny to schedule mail needs and medical trips (603-356-3231).
AARP is not offering in person tax help this year. The State of NH Information Line suggests people with computers use the United Way site: myfreetaxes.com. If you don’t have a computer should call 211. After giving them your pertinent information, a trained tax person will contact you.
You can call 211 if you are in group 1B and need to set up a COVID vaccine shot or go online to vaccines.nh.gov.
Rachel Fall of Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up at: redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note if you are a first time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Contact Rachel at (603) 733-7151 to learn more and thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood drive. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAOO to 90999. Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track donations.
The winter is here for sure. Enjoy looking out the window at the beauty of the area around you. Keep well, wear your mask when out of your house. Regular life will come again.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
