The New Hampshire Audubon McLane Center will be offering a series of Zoom webinars that engage participants in pollinator conservation.
The webinars are free and open to the public but registration is required to access the Zoom presentation. Go to nhaudubon.org for details and registration.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. will be the program "Butterflies of N.H."
Heidi Holman, Wildlife Diversity Biologist with N.H. Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Species Program
Learn about butterflies in the Granite State ranging from the common to the rare. Learn about conservation actions that have been taken to recover species such as the Frosted Elfin, and new initiatives to improve habitat for the monarch butterfly. Learn how to get involved with helping to track the over 130 species that are here in New Hampshire.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. will be the program "A Garden for Pollinators & Wildlife: Natural Landscaping for a Better Yard" with Vicki J. Brown, Pollinator Pathways Founder, N.H. Natural Resources Steward and Speaking for Wildlife Volunteer.
The yards are shared by many wildlife species, and we can do a lot to benefit wildlife based on the landscaping practices we choose. No matter how big or small, how rural or urban, you can provide critical habitat for birds, bees and other wildlife.
Learn how to attract and sustain pollinators throughout the year, provide food and shelter for birds, enable pollinators to survive the winter and increase the biodiversity of the insects and other animals on your property. This program is sponsored by Speaking for Wildlife, a volunteer project of UNH Cooperative Extension and N.H. Fish and Game.
Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. will be the program "Gardening in a Changing Climate" with Lisa Wise, Climate Adaptation Manager with UNH Cooperative Extension.
This presentation will familiarize participants with the impacts of climate change on our New Hampshire landscapes Focusing in on our own “backyards” and community spaces, participants will learn ways to adapt gardening to a changing climate and utilize gardening practices to reduce the impacts of climate change. Take away climate smart ways you can make a difference in your garden spaces.
For information on N.H. Audubon, including membership, volunteering, programs, sanctuaries, and publications, call (603) 224-9909 or go to nhaudubon.org.
