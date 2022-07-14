CONWAY — Mount Washington Observatory will be hosting its 22nd annual Seek the Peak Adventure Expo, a gathering of New Hampshire’s outdoor community, this weekend.
The main event takes place Saturday at Great Glen Trails in Gorham, where all are invited to the Adventure Expo, featuring outdoor gear brands, product clinics and giveaways, recreation non-profits, food trucks and music in a festival atmosphere at the base of Mount Washington. Doors open at noon and the expo ends at 6 p.m.
Anchored by Oboz Footwear and Great Glen Trails, the Expo will feature field experts from Eastern Mountain Sports, Backpacker Get Out More Tour, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Cotopaxi, Garmin, Minus 33, and Good to-Go, plus outdoor recreation nonprofits that steward natural resources in the White Mountains. Visitors can take part in product clinics and giveaways, run/watch a trail race and enjoy food, beer and live music.
WMWV 93.5 radio host Roy Prescott will be spinning tunes from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the Bear Mountain Band playing live music from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuckerman Brewing Co. will be pouring their craft brews as Bickford Box, Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen, and the Tin Can Co. serve up fresh-made eats from their food trucks.
Seek the Peak participants completing their outdoor adventures, all part of raising funds for the Observatory’s work in weather and climate in the White Mountains, will be rewarded for their efforts with prizes and gear, thanks to 2022 event sponsors.
“Seek the Peak is a peer-to-peer fundraiser that fuels a significant portion of the Observatory’s annual budget,” said MWOBS Director of Development Stephanie Fitzgerald. “We’re excited to be celebrating our 90th year on the summit of Mount Washington thanks to the longevity and resolve of our supporters. The Adventure Expo is our way of celebrating community and showing appreciation for all who support our work in mountain meteorology, weather, climate, and education.”
All are welcome at the Expo with a suggested $10 donation, which includes a gear raffle ticket, and all proceeds help support MWOBS’ non-profit weather station. Seek the Peak participants get free admission to the Expo and are eligible to win outdoor gear in the massive giveaway beginning at 5:00 p.m.
MWOBS weather observers will be at the Expo all day, available to talk about their work in weather and climate and what it’s like living at the Home of the World’s Worst Weather, working at 6,288 feet on the front lines of mountain meteorology.
One of the observatory’s new Pitot Static Tube Anemometers, installed near the summit of Mount Everest in May to measure wind speed at a critical location in Earth’s climate system, will be on display.
Seek the Peak is made possible with support from valued sponsors including Oboz Footwear, Great Glen Trails, Backpacker Get Out More Tour, Eastern Mountain Sports, 93.5 WMWV, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Garmin, Martini Northern, White Mountain Oil, Northeast Delta Dental and the Eastern Slope Inn Resort.
For more information, go to seekthepeak.org. For more information about the observatory, call *603) 356-2137 or go to mountwashington.org.
