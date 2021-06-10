CONWAY — Ninety-five young people threw their hats into the ring for the Jen’s Friends Logo Contest. This year, the organization wanted to bring the community into the annual logo design process. Any student in public or charter schools within districts SAU 9, SAU 13, MSAD 72 and home schoolers in K-6 were invited to participate.
Every year, the organization comes up with a new theme and logo for their annual climb against cancer. This year, the climb committee wanted to engage the community’s youngest members to gain a different perspective.
The logo contest directed students to choose from five different themes and then create a coordinating logo.
According to First Vice President and Climb Chair Heather Phillips, “In past years we have had high school students, volunteers and of course, board members submit designs that were used. After such a different year for everyone, we thought this would be a great way to get others excited and involved. And it sure did -- we received some amazing designs. It was a very hard decision. The kids were thoughtful, innovative and talented.”
The contest winner receives a personalized award and gift basket of goodies filled with a $25 Dunkin Donuts gift card, $25 Walmart gift card, Pirates Cove Adventure Golf gift certificate, Trails End Ice Cream gift certificate plus a Jen’s Friends hat and T-shirt.
The winners were a trio of siblings who worked together: Isabelle Fitzsimmons, age 12; Jake Fitzsimmons, age 8; and Leighton Fitzsimmons, age 5, all of Conway. The siblings first created a hand-painted piece, then converted it to a digital version and submitted both.
“This is such a wonderfully unique way to expand artistic expression from paper to digital, and the fact that it was a family project impressed the committee," said board membe, MaryAnne Sledzinski.
The 24th Annual Climb Against Cancer is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Cranmore Mountain. Jen’s Friends is excited to bring back the in-person event for 2021 and it will include a virtual aspect following last year’s all virtual climb, which was a success.
To find out more go to jensfriends.org call (603) 356-5083.
Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, voted Best Non-Profit in the Mt. Washington Valley multiple years, is a 501(c)(3) organization managed by volunteers. It uses 100 percent of all donations to help residents who are battling cancer. Currently serving 70 families in New Hampshire and western Maine, the foundation pays clients’ non-medical expenses, such as rent, utilities, groceries and transportation costs to medical appointments. For more information about the organization or for assistance, visit www.jensfriends.org or call 603-356-5083.
