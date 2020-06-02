TAMWORTH — Beginning on June 10, the hours at the Tamworth Community Food Center will be from noon to 6 p.m.
Located at St. Andrews Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth, and serving Tamworth and Sandwich residents, the food center operates every other Wednesday.
Upon arrival, patrons will see a sign providing a phone number to call and place your order. Waiting outside or in your vehicle is required.
When the order is complete, you will receive a phone call to retrieve your items from a table outside the entrance. Clients’ bags are no longer needed. This procedure ensures that both recipients and volunteers are safe.
It is now possible to call in advance because order forms are included with food orders. This alleviates waiting and the need to use a cellphone at the site if you do not have one.
Many thanks to the local residents who made masks for the volunteers, for donations of toiletries, and monetary donations. This generosity is vital and much appreciated.
