FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg residents are invited to participate in a workshop that will help identify and prioritize projects to address local climate change impacts.
The Community Resilience Workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Saco River Brewing, 10 Jockey Cap Lane, Fryeburg. All are welcome to attend. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/commresilworkshop.
Led by the Fryeburg Conservation Committee and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, it will feature experts and participants discussing climate impacts in Fryeburg and priority projects for the community. The event will also include the music of Pete and Justice, a project of the non-profit Upper Saco Cultural Alliance.
According to Fryeburg Conservation Committee member Sherri Billings: “We are excited to show that a small group of people can initiate some important changes that affect an entire community and beyond, as was done with the Fryeburg Town Forest Recreation Trail.”
SMPDC’S sustainability coordinator, Karina Graeter, says changes in temperature and precipitation patterns are already impacting communities like Fryeburg.
“More extreme heat in the summer is increasing the need for air conditioning. In winter, decreasing snowfall and earlier ice out dates are hampering winter recreation activities. Summertime droughts are affecting private wells and farmers’ fields, while warming ponds, rivers, and streams are stressing ecosystems and cold-water fish," she said.
The town of Fryeburg is also enrolling in the Community Resilience Partnership, a statewide program providing grants and direct support to municipal and tribal governments. This workshop is part of the enrollment process for the Partnership and will enable the town to identify projects, build community support, and apply for a grant.
So far, the program has awarded $2.5 million in grant funding to 75 communities across Maine. The funds support efforts to install electric vehicle charging stations, develop walk/bike friendly street design standards, plan for changing climate conditions, and more. Nearby Waterford was awarded a nearly $50K grant to update its town hall to improve efficiency and reduce energy use, as well as to create a community garden at the Waterford Fair Grounds.
Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley said: “The rown came up with some great goals and actions in the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities plan a couple of years ago. This is an opportunity for the town to continue to implement some of those goals and actions while also addressing climate change.”
Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission s a non-partisan nonprofit that cultivates thriving, sustainable communities and strengthens local governments by leading planning and economic development for 39 member towns in Southern Maine. The organization was founded in 1964 to provide technical expertise to municipalities in York County, and southern Oxford and Cumberland Counties. SMPDC offers a coordinated effort for land use, smart growth, resource management, environmental sustainability, and transportation planning. More information can be found at www.smpdc.org
For more information, go to maine.gov/future/climate/community-resilience-partnership.
