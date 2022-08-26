BRIDGTON, Maine — The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, famous for its massive annual yard sale in July, will be holding a smaller sale with more exclusive items on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held rain or shine in the Red Barn at 426 Highland Road in Bridgton.

John Schoenfeld, a church trustee and leader of the event told us about “some of the items available for sale are beautiful and clean area rugs, a high-end exercise bike, kitchen ware, chairs, lamps, desks, motorcycle boots and helmets, books, many older and unique items. Too much to list, lots of good stuff.”

