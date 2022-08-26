BRIDGTON, Maine — The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, famous for its massive annual yard sale in July, will be holding a smaller sale with more exclusive items on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held rain or shine in the Red Barn at 426 Highland Road in Bridgton.
John Schoenfeld, a church trustee and leader of the event told us about “some of the items available for sale are beautiful and clean area rugs, a high-end exercise bike, kitchen ware, chairs, lamps, desks, motorcycle boots and helmets, books, many older and unique items. Too much to list, lots of good stuff.”
Schoenfeld continued that “proceeds of the yard sale benefit the church’s outreach programs like Jeanette’s Closet where local families can find no-cost clothing and the Adopt a Child for Christmas program that benefited very many Bridgton children last year.”
The First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, of Bridgton is an open and affirming church, and all people are welcome. It is located at 33 S. High St. in Bridgton.
The pastor is the Rev. Emily C. Goodnow and assistant pastor is Lisa Burger. Currently, Sunday services are held at 10 a.m. in both the church and via Facebook Live.
For more information call the church office at (207) 647-3936 or go to bridgtonucc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.