TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth will welcome Anna Wallingford, UNH Cooperative Extension state specialist for entomology and integrated pest management.
Wallingford will present "Pests in the Garden," a presentation on pests found in New Hampshire gardens, how to identify them, and some strategies for discouraging them from moving into your garden, on Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. online on Zoom.
Wallingford has more than 15 years of experience studying pest insects and diseases affecting several fruit, vegetable, and ornamental commodities throughout the country. Her role in the state is to work directly with colleagues and with the state’s agricultural producers to implement strategies for sustainable management of crop pests.
Bring your garden pest questions to the Zoom program, which can be found online at bit.ly/CMLgardenpests.
University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension's mission is to strengthen people and communities in New Hampshire by providing trusted knowledge, practical education and cooperative solutions.
Cook Memorial Library can be found at 93 Main St. in Tamworth Village and online at https://tamworthlibrary.org.
For more information about this program, call (603) 323-8510.
