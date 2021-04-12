Spring has arrived at Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife and “baby season” is upon us. We are now seeing our first spring babies and “baby season” will continue for the next seven months.
Spring to us means injured and orphaned baby squirrels, found when homeowners do their spring cleaning of sheds or arborist companies cut trees, leaving babies homeless.
In some cases, baby squirrels fall from tree nests, known as dreys, in high winds and are found on the ground, without their mothers, cold and hungry. Last evening’s call was about a baby squirrel found on the ground with a broken leg, probably suffered when he fell from his nest. Baby animals cannot “thermo-regulate” or control their own body heat, which means a fast rescue is critical for their survival.
Going forward, we will move into mid and late spring, seeing nestling and fledgling crows and ravens, ducklings and goslings and baby songbirds too numerous to count.
In late May and throughout June into July, we are at our busiest with fawns and the occasional moose calf coming to us for care. Midsummer will bring nestling hawks which fall from trees and older fledgling raptors which are struck by vehicles as they are learning to hunt and navigate.
In the late summer, we once again see baby songbirds from parents hatching their second and third clutches. September will wrap up the summer season for us and then we are on to releases and then injuries occurring when avian species migrate south.
Whether our “baby season” patients are struck by cars, caught by cats, poisoned, orphaned because their parents were trapped and relocated or wild animals caught in glue traps, the injured and orphaned wild animals of Mount Washington Valley makes their way to Elaine Conners Wildcare.
As was the case last spring and summer, we continue to operate without the assistance of a full team of staff and volunteers due to COVID safety measures which are still in place. We are fortunate to have the assistance of a few dedicated volunteers who will be with us over the summer, and one Unity College intern.
Should you have an interest in learning more about our work at Elaine Conners Wildcare, you can reach us at rehab@myfairpoint.net or (603) 367-WILD (9453.) If you have a wild animal needing care, you need to call ahead so we can plan to be here for your arrival. Our hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., most days, and we look forward to helping you with your wildlife questions.
