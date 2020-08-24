Robert A. Elliott Jr. passed away on July 28, 2020, at the Manchester VA Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Robert, Bob or Robby, as family and friends called him, was born April 20, 1961, and was a Kennett High School graduate, Class of 1980.
After high school, Robert served honorably in the Army for four years. He was stationed in West Germany in Friedburg with B. Company 4/67 Armored Battalion (Army Europe). His primary specialties were as a crewman in the M60 battle tank and, finally, the M1 Abrams battle tank.
He was awarded the overseas service ribbon, the achievement medal (second oak leaf cluster) and the German marksmanship medal, as well as expert marksmanship medals in the M16 rifle and a 0.45 caliber pistol.
After returning stateside in 1987, Robert worked at several local ski area and many local restaurants. Rob truly loved living in the Mount Washington Valley. He spent much of his time fishing the local rivers and streams, as well as being an avid cyclists.
Robert is predeceased by his father Robert Elliott Sr. in 1998; a brother-in-law Stan Tabor in 1993; and a sister Doreen Tabor in 2012.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn Elliott; brothers, Kevin and wife, Andrea Elliott; Mike and wife, Mary Elliott; and John and partner, Kelly Maciver; nephews and nieces, Cathy, Scott and Jessee Tabor; Mitchell and Krystal Brown; Brooke Elliot; and Jack Ducker.
Per Robert’s request, there will be no services.
There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends at the American Legion Post 46 in Conway, N.H., on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jen’s Friends at P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.