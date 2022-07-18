Rita Lucy (Agostini) Villeneuve of Lowell, Mass., died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Blaire House, Tewksbury, Mass., surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late Richard R. Villeneuve who died in September of 2013 after they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Aug. 14, 2013.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1929, and grew up in the community of Cascade, N.H., the daughter of the late Romaneo and Palma Agostini. She attended Gorham High School in Gorham N.H., married Richard and moved to Lowell in 1950. She enjoyed travel and spending winters in Pompano Beach FL.
She was employed with Honeywell Corp in Lowell and retired from Raytheon Corp in Lowell in 1991.
Rita was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, Mass.
She was a former parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes in Lowell where she was also a member of the Ladies Sodality.
She is predeceased by her husband Richard in September 2013 and her son Ronald of Tewksbury, Mass., in November 2017.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard Villeneuve Jr. of Nashua, N.H.; and Robert and Judith Villeneuve of Salem, N.H.; and two daughters and a son-in-law, June and Edward Szymaszek of Dracut, Mass.; and Joyce McAvoy of Tyngsboro Mass.; 12 cherished grandchildren, LeeAnn Davis, Richard Villeneuve III, Christine Murphy, John Villeneuve, Matthew Szymaszek, Kara Arpin, Kathryn Szymaszek, Alyson Hayward, Evan McAvoy, Sydney Frusteri, Marina and Josef Villeneuve, and 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was the sister of the late Guido Agostini of Dedham, Mass., who died in 2003.
Visiting hours Tuesday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. from Dolan Funeral Home at 106 Middlesex St. in Chelmsford, Mass., with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford.
Memorials may be made in her name to Veteran Support Group, dvfarm.org. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home (978-251-4041). Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com.
