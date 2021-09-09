Olin was taken up to heaven on June 3, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He passed at Gosnell Hospice House, in Scarborough Maine. He was surrounded with caring staff, his granddaughter, and his very best friends he made through the Adult Day Center in Conway, N.H.
Olin lived a wonderful life in Manchester, N.H., with his wife Mamie, full of many trades from fencing, being a security guard, and mechanic before becoming disabled.
In 1990, they moved to Albany and bought their forever home. Olin took great pride in rebuilding the land around his home and put in hand-laid rock steps, walls, and built flower gardens all around the land to beautify the space. He was avid about tinkering and could fix and rebuild anything he put his mind to.
Olin loved Halloween and for many years would make sure he was always ready for the couple kids, and great grandchildren, who visited his out of the way home for trick or treat.
Once his wife passed Olin began visiting the Adult Day Center in Conway where he made many friends who brought him so much joy during this time in his life.
No words can ever express how grateful his family was and is to Evan, for always providing transportation for Olin so he could enjoy the Centers activities, and for the hours he spent playing games or simply talking with Olin so he always felt understood, and appreciated. Then there's Lisa, who went above and beyond all duties of her job and helped Olin get a cat to ward off his loneliness at home, and taking him shopping or going for him on the days he simply couldn't.
Finally there is Julie, who was his very best friend. She was always there for him when no one else could be and there are no words to describe how much all of her hard work and dedication to this man meant everything in the world to him and his family.
Olin is survived by all of his friends from the Adult Day Center; his brothers, Will, Fred, Elroy and Wayne who live throughout the country; his granddaughter Krystle Trojano, along with her husband and their two children; and his son Tim Reed.
There was a small celebration of life with only family and he has been cremated at his request.
