Maryann Veronica Bednar Carlough Hartigan, 87, died Jan. 12, 2022, she was born in New York City, N.Y., to John Cyril Bednar and Marie Harkinish Bednar on Sept. 21, 1934.
She attended Holy Spirit elementary school in New Hyde Park, N.Y., graduating from Dominican Commericial High School, Jamaica, N.Y., and attended Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
Maryann married the love of her life, James M. Hartigan Jr. on Aug. 25, 1956, and raised a family of three sons and three daughters.
She is survived by her children, James Hartigan, III, Debra Franco, Dennis Hartigan Maureen Moller, Kevin Hartigan and Kathleen Knorr; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Maryann was an active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Parish in North Conway, N.H., as well as an active member of the Memorial Hospital Volunteers where she served as president of the volunteers for many terms, helping establish the current gift shop for additional income for the hospital.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryann's memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
