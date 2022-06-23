Linda A. White of Wolfeboro, N.H., died lovingly at the home of her family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from complications of a stroke.
Linda was born at home in East Conway, N.H. on Aug. 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Austin R. White and Velma P. (Marean) White. She was a 1961 graduate of Standish High School in Standish Maine, and later a longtime resident of Wolfeboro.
She joined Wolfeboro National Bank as a bookkeeper in November 1964. She became a teller in January 1970, was promoted to head teller in June 1970. In 1976 and she was promoted to assistant cashier. She retired from banking as a branch manager in 1992 and devoted herself to the care of her mother.
Linda is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law, Roberta White of Derry, N.H. and Nancy McKay of New Durham N.H.
She was predeceased by her parents, Austin and Velma White of Wolfeboro; siblings, Elaine Webster of Fryeburg, Maine; Norma Boutilier of Conway, N.H.; Richard White of Wolfeboro; Joyce Quint of Conway; Ray White of Derry and Cheryl Smith of Conway.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Dow's Corner Cemetery on Cape Road in Standish, Maine.
Donations can be made in memory of Linda White to; Cornerstone VNA Hospice, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester NH, 03867.
Lord Funeral Home, Wolfeboro, NH, (www.lordfuneralhome.com.) is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.