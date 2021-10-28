Elissa Ann Rannisto, 66, of North Conway, N.H., passed away suddenly on Oct. 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
She was born in Newport, N.H., on Oct.14, 1954, youngest of seven children, to Veikko and Gladys “Dolly” Rannisto.
Elissa attended high school in New port and had been living in North Conway for the past 13-plus years, where she always loved the White Mountains.
Elissa loved to read about many subjects — gardening, biology, history, travel, which she did quite a bit in her younger days.
At one time, she also took up painting and was quite good.
She will always be fondly remembered for her love of family, friends and staff at the Kearsarge House, where she resided. She enjoyed Dunkin Dunkins coffee, cigarettes, camping, waterfalls, walks and beautiful Jackson, rides through Crawford, Pinkham and Franconia notches.
She was predeceased by her parents, Veikko and Gladys Rannisto; sister, Jean Boucher of Newport; and brother, Eric Rannisto, of North Conway.
She is survived by her siblings Alan Rannisto and wife, Sandy, of Newbury, N.H.; Mary Lou Cartier of Grantham, N.H.; Susan Sedita of West Baldwin, Maine; and Loralee Brown of Rockland, Maine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elissa will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew her.
The family would like to thank Kearsarge House for all the loving care and support they provided for Elissa.
Graveside services were held Oct. 24, 2021, in Newport, N.H.
