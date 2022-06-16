Dale Robert Smith, 59, of Green Mountain Road in Effingham, N.H., passed away June 13, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Dale was born in North Conway, N.H., Nov. 24, 1962, son of the late Robert Walter and Charlotte Ann (McCullough) Smith. He has lived all his life in the Carroll County area.
Dale was a proud husband, father, papa and friend. His family was the most important thing in his life and much of his time outside of work was dedicated to spending time with his children and grandchildren. A humorous man of few words it was difficult not to feel protected in his presence. Those few words were always meaningful.
A longtime arborist, he enjoyed working along side his son at Smith Family Tree Service. His hobbies included his family, his Mustangs, Harley and tinkering on projects with his grandsons. He also had a very special bond with his German Shepard, Ebony.
Survivors include his wife Kelly Jean Smith; two daughters, Vanessa Smith and Jacqueline Brown; and son Dale Smith and wife, Jessica Smith, all of Effingham; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Charlotte-Ann, Kolby, Kobe, Natasha, Timothy, Owen, Xander and Alleira; three brothers, Richard Buswell and wife, Pam Buswell, of Effingham; Ricky Buswell of Effingham; Robin Buswell and wife, Amanda Buswell, of Freedom; one sister Melody Smith of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
A celebration of life will be June 25 at 2 p.m. at 395 Green Mountain Road in Effingham.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
