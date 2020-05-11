Cheyenne M. Allen was born June 28, 1992, to Norman C. Allen and Lisa L. Hinckley and passed away May 7, 2020, at the age of 27, at home with the love of her life Carlos Deleon by her side due to complications of kidney failure.
Cheyenne, or Chey as she was known to all who loved her, never let her lifelong battle with kidney disease ever slow her down, living life to the fullest and packing every moment of every day with as much fun and excitement as she possibly could fit in.
She loved working and held many jobs over the years. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, you knew it, and if you where her enemy, you also knew it.
Cheyenne loved with all her heart the many nieces and nephews as well as her large family.
Chey lived most of her life in Ossipee, N.H., as well as Gloucester, Mass.
Cheyenne loved many and even was married once but no one captured her heart like Carlos. Standing by each other through all the highs and lows that life would throw at them only drew them closer every day. The love she shared with him was only stoppable by death.
Life can be unfair taking the ones that we love too soon but Cheyenne would tell you not to cry as she had lived enough life for 10 people and she did!
Chey loved the beach, bonfires, s’mores and staying connected through good times and bad. As we all know, she never wanted to miss anything, her phone was always in hand ready to receive the news of the day.
Cheyenne was preceded in death by her father Norman Allen; sister Tammy Allen; grandfather Philip Duquette; Nana Allen as she was known; and many other young friends whose lives were cut short.
She is survived by her mother Lisa Hinckley and her husband, James Hinckley; sisters, Jacklyn Broza and Beth Allen Rutherfurd; brothers, Benjamin Duquette, Patrick Allen and Jacob Taylor; grandparents, Christine and Robert Sanborn and Linda O’Leary.
She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Autumn, Savannah, Hannah, Benjamin, Joseph, Annabelle, Amelia, Lily, Sean and Body, who were the light of her life, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
During this time of COVID-19 the family will gather for a brief time at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H. The family invites friends to a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery on Hobbs Road in Effingham, N.H., on Friday, May 15, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Cheyenne’s name to the National Kidney Foundation or Fresenius Kidney Care of Strafford County New Hampshire, 27 Sterling Drive, Rochester, NH 03867.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
