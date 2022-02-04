Charles Roy Selmi Jr., 66, of Conway, N.H., passed away on Jan. 28, 2022, after a several-year journey with dementia.
Charles was known by many names, growing up being referred to as Buddy Boy or Buddy, which later transitioned to Bud. He was also known throughout the MWV as Chef Bud. The most important names he answered to, however, were those of Dad and later, Pop Pop.
Bud was born on July 14, 1955, in Woodbury, N.J., to Marie (Jermyn) Selmi and Charles R. Selmi Sr., Bud attended Collingswood High School in Collingswood, N.J., graduating in 1973, then moved with his family to the MWV the following year.
He later attended Clarkson University in New York, and then decided to change paths from engineering to return to Conway to work at JV Components as the head of the shipping department. He worked there for years before entering into the food industry which he would later discover was his true calling.
Bud met his wife, Debra (Chesley), in 1977 and they married in 1978. Bud and Deb had a passion for live music, spending their married years traveling to see their favorite bands from the Rolling Stones to Aerosmith, BB King, and Jason Bonham, to name a few.
Bud and Deb were married just shy of 44 years. Together they built a life and a family in Conway and had two children: Alyson and Ryder. As a child, Bud was involved with the Boy Scouts and was able to continue this love as a Boy Scout Leader with his son.
As a family, they took trips to the coast, went camping and took many day trip adventures around New England. Bud loved theme parks and thrill-seeking rides and the family was able to take several memorable trips to Disney World.
Bud always had a passion for cooking and creating, inspired by his Italian heritage and his parents’ cooking. He could always be found in the kitchen cooking and creating masterpieces, always eager to share his creations.
To Bud, food was love, and it was a way to connect and bring people together. Bud perfected his culinary skills in numerous kitchens around the valley. During his career, he worked in various restaurants, including Merlino’s, White Mountain Hotel and served at the executive chef at Eagle Mountain House for five years.
Bud was a longtime member of the American Culinary Federation, the largest chef’s organization in the USA, with over 20,000 members. Through that organization, Bud was able to obtain recognition as a Certified Working Chef in 1995, an accomplishment only a small fraction of New Hampshire chefs have been able to achieve.
In 1999, he was named Chef of the Year by the New Hampshire chapter of the ACF. Bud’s culinary career saw many accomplishments. He was an advisor and mentor to the junior chapter of the ACF, spending many hours of his own time at Kennett High School working with the culinary students and helping that program grow.
With the help of the junior members, Bud helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities through the Golden Goose events at Story Land. He also participated for many years in the annual “Taste of NH” charity event, raising money for culinary scholarships and continuing education for all its members. He was a valued and respected member of the ACF.
Chef Bud also loved to teach and work with younger children and collaborate with other culinary masters. In 1992, Chef Bud and fellow Chef Brian Coffey created the Chef and the Child program promoting the culinary arts and cooking to elementary school students, helping to shape their interest with hands-on learning and teaching them how to be creative with food.
In 1998, Bud became the foods coordinator at Story Land. Bud loved his role at Story Land, mentoring hundreds of young adults that he oversaw. He remained at Story Land until he went to work at Margarita Grill as their general manager.
Bud had a lifelong dream of owning and operating his own restaurant. That dream became a reality in 2015, when he and his wife purchased Margarita Grill. Bud was so proud of this accomplishment. He loved to create new menu items and specials and was great at building longstanding relationships with his customers. Bud was one of the hardest working individuals and he put his heart and soul into everything that he did.
Never one to sit still and with a burning passion for creativity, Bud found a creative outlet in the form of his very own hot sauce business. In 2002, Bud started making his own hot sauces for friends and family. This turned into a passion and in 2003, as Bud constructed his own greenhouse, grew his own peppers and started his own business, Sizzlin’ Sauces. This business became part of his identity and he was known as the Hot Sauce King. His sauces won numerous awards nationwide and were featured on WMUR. He and Deb traveled around New England participating in events and shows for the sauces, including the Fryeburg Fair.
Bud was passionate about hockey and the Philadelphia Flyers, a love that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He loved attending sporting events, going fishing and to the river.
Ever the hard worker, Bud could always be talked into taking a day off to spend at the ocean. He loved his yearly birthday trip to the beach with his family building epic sand castles, searching for sand dollars at low tide and ending the day eating seafood. He had a love for pets and was lucky enough to have several dogs join him in his journey over the years: Brandy, Sasha, Kali and lastly Cinnamon.
Build connections and never burn bridges was an important mantra that he lived by and passed on to others. Creating connections throughout the valley and beyond was important to Bud. It was more than networking for him, it was truly about the connection, sharing stories and getting to know people.
Giving back to his community was so important to Bud, whether it was giving to a family in need, helping a friend or someone that needed a lending hand or donating to non-profit events and fundraisers.
As stories have come forward since his passing, we have learned of his strengths as a boss, employer and friend. We have learned about the times he gave people a second chance or their “big break.” We learned how he used his words to comfort; his humor to uplift; and his knowledge to build those up around him. He was a teacher, mentor, leader, and friend.
He had a big heart, warm smile, sensitive by nature, very sentimental and deeply rooted in tradition. He loved the holidays and spreading happiness. He looked forward to Halloween, carving numerous intricate pumpkins to put on display with a fog machine that covered the entire neighborhood and loved that people would travel to see the production.
Christmas was by far his favorite holiday. He enjoyed taking his yearly trip out of town with his wife to shop for family. Bud loved to spoil his family at Christmas and was really a big kid at heart.
He taught his children valuable life lessons of hard work, dedication and seeing things through until the end. He was a staple in the culinary community. Although he was taken far too early, what we have learned is that he made an impact, left his mark, and created a legacy.
Being diagnosed with dementia at such an early age was challenging. Bud spent the years after his diagnosis pouring his time into his family. He was able to retire from working and spend more time with his family, watching his grandson play soccer, baseball and hockey and spend time making his granddaughter laugh.
Bud is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Deb; daughter Aly and her husband, Josh, and their two children, Jack and Maren McAllister of Center Conway, N.H.; son Ryder Selmi and his girlfriend, Olivia Baldino, of Quincy, Mass.; mother-in-law Mary Chesley of Conway; sister-in-law Donna Young and her husband, Rick, of Center Conway; brother-in-law Tim Chesley and his wife, Eden Foster, of Oregon; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends that became family along the way.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister-in-law Lorene (Chesley) Stevens.
“This is my invariable advice to people: Learn how to cook — try new recipes, learn from your mistakes, be fearless and above all have fun.” (Julia Child). Bud made cooking fun and he wasn’t afraid to try new things. This is where his passion came through.
Also, “the measure of achievement is not winning awards. It’s doing something that you appreciate, something you believe is worthwhile.” (Julia Child). Work hard, be dedicated to your passion, but don’t forget to play as hard as you work.
Bud’s family would like to thank the incredible nurses and staff at Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice. This organization allowed Bud to have the ability to remain at home with support for him and his family during the last seven months.
There will be a Celebration of Bud’s Life on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Ledge Brewing Co. at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, N.H., from 4 to 7 p.m. Please come with a story to share and help us celebrate a man that deserves to be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bud’s memory to the Chef Bud Selmi Culinary Scholarship, which will be a yearly scholarship awarded to a Kennett High School student who is graduating and pursuing their education in the culinary arts.
Donations can be made online through gofundme.com (search: “Chef Bud Selmi”) or checks can be mailed to Alyson McAllister, 2153 E. Main St., Center Conway, NH 03818, made out to “Chef Bud Selmi Culinary Scholarship Fund.”
