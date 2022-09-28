CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is updating and expanding monkeypox vaccine eligibility criteria to make it easier for people at risk for monkeypox to be vaccinated, and to make it easier for healthcare providers to vaccinate patients they believe are at risk. 

“JYNNEOS vaccine uptake has been low in the state, and with increasing supply, we want to make it as easy as possible for people who may be at risk to get vaccinated to protect themselves from infection,” N.H. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said. “If someone believes they are at risk for monkeypox virus infection, they should reach out to their healthcare provider to discuss a referral for vaccination, or contact one of the vaccine clinics to schedule an appointment.” 

