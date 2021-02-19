CONWAY — The New Hampshire Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is planning to return to Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village on Feb. 25.
The Mobile Food Pantry will be at 87 West Main St. from noon-2 p.m. Anyone who is unable to pick up a box on that time due to lack of transportation may call White Horse Recovery Center at (603) 301-0041.
"The New Hampshire Food Bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire and serves as the only food bank in the state," says the food bank's website, nhfoodbank.org.
"The Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food annually to more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs and senior centers."
Anyone is eligible to pick up food from the food bank. The only data they take is what town you are from.
Each family gets two large boxes of food. A dry box contains such shelf-stable items as canned goods, peanut butter, applesauce, pasta, oatmeal and spaghetti sauce. Another box contains produce like apples, green peppers, lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes, onions, dairy and meat.
The last time the Mobile Food Pantry was in Conway was Jan. 28.
For more information, go to nhfoodbank.org.
