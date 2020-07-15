Isla Lea Fullerton was born to Lauren Hawkins and Jeremy Fullerton of Madison, N.H., on July 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. The grandparents are Holly and Mark Crockett of Limington Maine; Randy Hawkins of Laconia, N.H.; and Sue and Peter Fullerton of West Ossipee, N.H. The great-grandparents are Martha Holt of Milan, N.H.; Ron and Bev Hawkins of Milan; and Mary Fullerton of Moultonboro, N.H.
