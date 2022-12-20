Ford F-150 Lightning, which began production in April is seen on display at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2022 Michigan International Autoshow. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)
American’s waistbands have been increasing over the years, and for electric vehicles, the struggle is real. While all vehicles carry a certain amount of heft, the batteries in EVs brings that bulk to a new level. While electric motors are compact and simple, their power supply is heavy and huge if you want to cover any distance using existing technology.
Battery weight is partly the driver for current EV designs that utilize a “skateboard,” or chassis made up of the batteries, motors, tires, suspension and brakes in a long flat configuration allowing for different bodies to be assembled on the same frames but also keeping weight and center of gravity low to aid in handling.
Currently, truck weight is generally stated as GVWR or gross vehicle weight rating, the total weight of a truck and its maximum load.
For example, the Ford F-150 with a gas engine has a GVWR of 6,000-7,000 pounds. Subtracting the curb weight of 4,000-5,000 pounds gives a useful load of around 2000 pounds or 1 ton. The new F-150 Lightning electric truck also weighs in at 6000 to 6500 pounds, but that’s curb or empty weight. Now add the useful load, and the GVWR is up around 8250 pounds
While the F-150 Lightning is heavy it’s not the heaviest. GMs Hummer EV tops the Ford and tips the scales at more than 9000 pounds empty with a gross weight of 10,550 pounds, or about 700 pounds less than a loaded top of the line GMC Sierra 3500 Denali or around the same as a laden small dump truck. The Ultium battery pack in the Hummer alone weights about as much as a Toyota Prius or about 500 pounds more than a Mazda Miata — the entire car!
For those who live across a 5-ton weight restricted bridge or on roads that are weight restricted to 5 tons in the spring when frost heaves are vulnerable would be in violation if driving a Hummer EV over those structures.
The husky nature of EVs will add a different perspective to vehicle ownership from maintenance priorities such as tires, brakes, and suspension components that will wear faster, to the wear and tear the extra weight will put on roads, to crash survivability, and not just for occupants of EVs. Traffic deaths reached a 16-year high last year and larger, heavier trucks, SUVs and now EVs are contributing to that statistic. A pedestrian or bicyclist is no match for a 5-ton vehicle, even at slow speeds.
The unprecedented weight of heavy EVs is forcing the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to make changes in their procedures for crash-testing. You might know the IIHS for their destructive testing and safety ratings of new vehicles.
You’ve probably seen their slow motion footage of new cars slamming into an immovable barrier while those unsuspecting manikins outfitted with targets on their own critical components bounce haplessly around the cabin giving crucial feedback to manufacturers and consumers alike.
The IIHS used older vehicles modified with steel plates and concrete blocks to simulate the weight of heavier EVs to be sure their crash testing equipment was up to the task. The agency uses a cable hooked to the subject vehicle that pulls it to a speed of 40 mph in 600 feet before crashing it into a concrete barrier. Preparing to test EVs approaching 10,000 pounds far exceeds their previous heavyweights which came in around 6,000 pounds.
According to Joe Young, media relations director at IIHS, as told to the website Jalopnik, “Crashing EVs can be a risky business. there are special considerations when crash-testing a battery-powered vehicle. We do test with the batteries in place (at a charge of about 12.5 percent), and we closely monitor the battery temperature during and after the crash,” Young said.
“We also have some special precautions in place to ensure that the vehicle chassis is not electrified before our technicians start doing post-crash analysis. And there are special precautions in place to move the vehicle outside quickly and safely if there were a problem.”
So far, IIHS has never had an EV catch fire during crash testing, but it pays to be prepared, because battery fires are no joke.
Newton’s First Law of Motion states, in part, "a body in motion ... will remain in motion in a straight line unless acted upon by an outside force." Hopefully, with respect to EVs, that force comes in the form of brakes.
