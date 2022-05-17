CONWAY — For the third time in the past four years, The Conway Daily Sun is a finalist for the New Hampshire Press Association’s General Excellence Award along with the two biggest papers in the state, the Concord Monitor and Union Leader.
General Excellence is the equivalent of Best Picture at the Oscars and is the association’s top award.
In addition to the overall award, members of the Sun’s editorial staff also netted numerous nominations in other categories:
• Business/economic reporting: Tom Eastman
• Feature story: Terry Leavitt
• Sports news: Lloyd Jones
• Sports feature: Lloyd Jones
• Sports photo: Rachel Sharples
• General news photo: Rachel Sharples
• Feature photo: Lloyd Jones
• Columnist of the Year: Jonna Carter
• Magazine cover: Lee Guerringue
• Editorial writing: Mark Guerringue
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue said the paper continues to win awards because it is almost 100 percent dedicated to local coverage and does it well.
Every year different judges from around the country are selected to pick the winners. “Being a finalist again with different judges really solidifies our reputation as a second-to-none quality community newspaper,” Guerringue said.
Members of the editorial staff of The Berlin Sun, a sister paper, also were finalists in several categories. The Berlin paper competes, which comes out twice a week, competes with other non-dailies.
• Spot news writing: Barbara Tetreault and Edith Tucker
• Government reporting: Barbara Tetreault
• Political reporting: William Carroll
The winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Manchester later this summer.
