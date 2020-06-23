CONWAY — The Conway Daily Sun for a second consecutive year is a finalist for the New Hampshire Press Association’s General Excellence Award.
Last year, the Sun won first place in the category, beating the Concord Monitor and Union Leader, the two largest papers in the state. General Excellence is the equivalent of Best Picture at the Oscars and is the association’s top award.
This year, the same three papers are in the finals.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony scheduled for May was postponed. The winner will be announced later this summer along with winners in individual categories.
Each year, different judges are used from around the country. This year, judges came from six states. including Alaska.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue said the paper continues to win awards because it is almost 100 percent dedicated to local coverage and does it well. There are 10 daily newspapers in the state.
“Winning last year was very gratifying and honestly a bit of a surprise given we were up against the Union Leader,” said Guerringue. “But being a finalist again with different judges really solidifies our reputation as a
second-to-none quality community newspaper.”
Although the Sun took fewer individual honors this year, Sports Editor Lloyd Jones was singled out in two categories.
Jones is a finalist in the Sports Feature category for his series chronicling Jackson teen Camden Bailey’s successful battle with cancer.
He also is a finalist in the Special Sections category for his Winter Sports Preview.
The other Sun finalist was Lee Guerringue, Mark Guerringue’s daughter and a graphic designer contractor. She placed in the Cover Design category for designing the winter edition of North Conway magazine cover.
“Winning individual awards is difficult in its own way because there are literally hundreds of entries,” said Guerringue.
“That Jones placed in two is really a testament to his knowledge and commitment to local sports, and no one deserves these awards more than he does.”
The Conway Daily Sun’s sister paper, The Berlin Sun, competing in the non-daily category, also garnered a number of awards.
Berlin Editor Barbara Tetreault is a finalist for Spot News for her story on the seven motorcyclists killed in a horrific crash in Randolph in June 2019.
She also is a finalist in the General News category for her pieces on the closing of the Brown Elementary School in Berlin.
A Berlin staff-written special section of the Jericho ATV Festival also is a finalist in the Special Section category. And sports writer Steven Enman is a finalist in the Sports Feature writer for his story on the 50th anniversary of the collapse of the Notre Dame Arena, in which a goalie was trapped and killed in his net.
The Laconia Daily Sun, another sister paper, is a finalist in the Spot News category for a story written by reporters Adam Drapcho and Michael Mortensen about two friends killed in a fatal boat crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.