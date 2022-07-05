CONWAY — In the Mount Washington Valley, three dates recognize the start of the summer season: Memorial Day, the “unofficial” start to summer; June 21, the actual start of the Summer Solstice; and the Fourth of July, the “official” start to summer in our valley.
By July Fourth, school is out for all New England states; families are settling into summer routines, and have the bandwidth to pack the car with gear, luggage, and snacks; the weather starts to consistently provide warm, sunny days; and this year specifically, the Canadian border opened up after a multi-year closure.
With the above criteria, July Fourth weekend traditionally gives the auspices for a successful, busy weekend.
And boy did it deliver. Many outdoor outfitters reported they were sold out before the weekend even began. They were already looking at a weekend that would be so busy it would out-do the month of August’s return.
Gas prices do not seem to be affecting travelers’ plans. People are looking for rest and relaxation, and will find it regardless of the cost. The Mount Washington Valley’s proximity to many New England states makes it an ideal location to visit, as it is within a one-tank of gas drive for many.
Patterns that do seem to be impacting travelers’ decisions are how and when they book.
Some businesses have reported that midweek sales have slowed to 2019 levels, with many travelers looking to book their activities day-of. They’re watching the weather and making decisions regarding their vacation activities based on rain or sunshine. Walk-in business has been on the rise for some outfitters.
On the other hand, other chamber members in the lodging industry have shared that midweek business is growing each week as the valley continues into summer. The difference in this trend, between lodging and attractions, may have to do with the perception of spontaneity.
During the height of COVID-19 travel, last-minute lodging was hard to find. Many visitors learned the hard way in 2021, that they could not come up to the Mt. Washington Valley and expect to find day-of lodging. This behavior shift could be filtering through 2022 and 2023 travel.
Even with the midweek behavior of visitors as it applies to vacation planning, one thing is for sure, many chamber businesses reported already being sold out for most weekends throughout the summer.
With this trend, the chamber continues to share the MWV Pledge with all who step foot in the Mt. Washington Valley. It continues to perpetuate the tenets of the pledge through respecting water, wildlife, forests, trails and one another as it welcomes more and more visitors.
Focusing on a sustainable and ethical approach to encouraging outdoor recreation and tourism in the Mount Washington Valley, the chamber wants to do its part in ensuring the natural resources of the valley will remain natural and available to all for years to come. To learn more about the MWV Pledge, go to mwvpledge.com and encourage your staff and visitors alike to sign their names.
It is also promoting this value through its Hire A Guide campaign that highlights different guides and guiding outfitters throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
The chamber hopes to provide an easy access resource to the valley’s guiding community, and begin to reinforce the idea that for the majority of visitors looking to plan an outdoor adventure in the valley’s state and national parks, one should only do so with a guide.
When they do, visitors will be supporting the local economy, ensuring their safety, and learning new technical skills to make them more competent recreations for future visits to the valley. To learn more about the Hire A Guide program, go to visitmwv.com/guided-adventure.
“It’s been a great start to the summer, and we’re looking toward a busy season ahead,” Cruz said.
“This summer welcomes visitors and locals back to events that have been on hold for the past two years, like some of the Fourth of July festivities,” she added.
“Many were out to celebrate the weekend, and it was great seeing families out to enjoy the holiday again. We do encourage visitors to take the MWV Pledge to help protect, preserve and respect the Mt. Washington Valley, and remind visitors to plan ahead.”
